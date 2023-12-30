Biden DOJ will NOT Pursue Second Trial Against Sam Bankman-Fried – Democrats ALWAYS Get a Pass

The Biden Department of Justice announced on Friday before the holiday weekend that Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF, the top Democrat donor in 2022, will not face a second fraud trial.
CNBC reported:
Prosecutors have decided not to pursue a second trial against disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
In a note to Judge Lewis Kaplan on Friday, the U.S. government explained that the decision to forego a second set of proceedings had to do with the fact that much of the evidence that would have been presented in a second trial had already been submitted to the Court during Bankman-Fried’s first criminal trial.
In November, following a month’s worth of testimony from nearly 20 witnesses, a jury found the former FTX chief executive guilty of all seven criminal counts against him following a few hours of deliberation. Prosecutors added that the Court could consider the hundreds of exhibits already entered into evidence during these proceedings when he is sentenced next year.
“Given that practical reality, and the strong public interest in a prompt resolution of this matter, the Government intends to proceed to sentencing on the counts for which the defendant was convicted at trial,” continued the government’s letter to Judge Kaplan.
Here is a chart of his $42 million he donated to Democrats and ‘dark money” Republicans.
The Biden administration dropped campaign finance charges against SBF back in July.
JUST IN: Feds Drop Campaign Finance Charge Against Crypto Scammer Sam Bankman-Fried Due to ‘Procedural Failing’
Being a Democrat has its perks in our current two-tiered justice system!
