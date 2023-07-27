JUST IN: Feds Drop Campaign Finance Charge Against Crypto Scammer Sam Bankman-Fried Due to ‘Procedural Failing’

Federal prosecutors on Thursday dropped another charge against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

The feds dropped a campaign finance charge against the crypto scammer and Democrat donor due to a ‘procedural failing.’

Sam Bankman-Fried, a 30-year-old Democrat darling, spent more than $40 million to fund the midterms with his Ponzi scheme through the crypto exchange he founded (FTX).

Up to $2 billion is ‘missing’ after FTX collapsed last year.

Sam Bankman-Fried is Biden’s second biggest donor and he was funneling money through Ukraine – and that money sent to Ukraine was in turn used to fund the Democrats.

This is our ‘justice system’ at work.

Sam Bankman-Fried is still facing wire fraud and securities fraud charges.

Prosecutors told the judge they were dropping the campaign finance charge because they “failed to obtain permission from the government of the Bahamas for that charge when Bankman-Fried was extradited from the island nation in December.” – CNBC reported.

CNBC reported:

Sam Bankman-Fried was spotted walking out of a Manhattan courthouse after the campaign finance charge was dropped.

SBF didn’t say a word to the press as he was whisked away.

WATCH: