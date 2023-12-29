BIDEN BORDER CRISIS: December Sets Record for Number of Illegals: Over 276,000 Encounters at Southern Border… and Counting

Joe Biden’s America.

Thanks to the Biden Regime, a record number of illegal aliens crossed the southern border in December and the month is not even over.

According to Customs and Border Protection, there have been over 276,000 encounters with illegal aliens at the southern border this month with a few days to go. This means more than 300,000 illegals may have crossed over the border by December 31st.

Previously, September held the record with 269,735 illegal alien encounters. Apparently, Joe Biden wanted to outdo his record.

Fox News reported:

Migrant numbers at the southern border in December have broken the record for monthly encounters, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources tell Fox News — just as U.S. and Mexico officials met this week and discussed the benefits of “regularizing” those in the country illegally.

Sources say there have been more than 276,000 migrant encounters in December so far, already making it the highest month on record.

The previous record was set in September when officials saw 269,735 encounters. The number includes illegal immigrants encountered between ports of entry and migrants entering at ports of entry via the CBP One app.

To make matters worse, a massive caravan is heading to the United States toward the southern border with estimates of 15,000 illegal aliens.

Watch:

This has been an ongoing crisis since the Biden Regime was installed just under three years ago.

TGP reported back in October that about 10 million illegals have crossed the border since January 2021.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). The number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers since early 2021. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states. Let that one sink in.

The statistics are broken down in detail showing month by month numbers.

Replacement theory is not a conspiracy. Just look at the numbers.

