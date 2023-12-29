BIDEN BORDER CRISIS: December Sets Record for Number of Illegals: Over 276,000 Encounters at Southern Border… and Counting

Joe Biden’s America.

Thanks to the Biden Regime, a record number of illegal aliens crossed the southern border in December and the month is not even over.

According to Customs and Border Protection, there have been over 276,000 encounters with illegal aliens at the southern border this month with a few days to go. This means more than 300,000 illegals may have crossed over the border by December 31st.

Previously, September held the record with 269,735 illegal alien encounters. Apparently, Joe Biden wanted to outdo his record.

Fox News reported:

Migrant numbers at the southern border in December have broken the record for monthly encounters, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources tell Fox News — just as U.S. and Mexico officials met this week and discussed the benefits of “regularizing” those in the country illegally. Sources say there have been more than 276,000 migrant encounters in December so far, already making it the highest month on record. The previous record was set in September when officials saw 269,735 encounters. The number includes illegal immigrants encountered between ports of entry and migrants entering at ports of entry via the CBP One app.

BREAKING: CBP sources tell FOX there have now been over 276,00 migrant encounters at the southern border in December, the highest single month ever recorded, breaking the prior record set in September at 269,735, and there are still 3 days of December left. Record is being… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 29, 2023

To make matters worse, a massive caravan is heading to the United States toward the southern border with estimates of 15,000 illegal aliens.

Watch:

– One of the largest caravans of illegal immigrants to date is currently expected to cross the southern border into the United States soon. The caravan is estimated to have anywhere between 15,000 and 16,000 illegal immigrants in it. If the illegal… pic.twitter.com/IlHSXE71QU — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 27, 2023

This has been an ongoing crisis since the Biden Regime was installed just under three years ago.

TGP reported back in October that about 10 million illegals have crossed the border since January 2021.

US Border Patrol apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30). The number is estimated at 10 million illegal border crossers since early 2021. That number equals about the population of 41 individual states. Let that one sink in.

The statistics are broken down in detail showing month by month numbers.

BREAKING: New CBP data reveals Border Patrol released over 900,000 migrants into the U.S. in fiscal year 2023 after they were apprehended crossing illegally, including a staggering 155,821 releases in September alone.

These numbers do not include ICE or ports of entry releases.… pic.twitter.com/robb2SzhVF — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 27, 2023

Replacement theory is not a conspiracy. Just look at the numbers.