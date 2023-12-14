Barstool’s Dave Portnoy on Varney “Why I Will Never Hire Another Harvard Graduate Again” (Video)



On Monday, Barstool Sports boss Dave Portnoy joined Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” to discuss the real-world ramifications for college students after the disturbing plague of antisemitism that has enveloped campuses across the country.

Last week, Portnoy vowed not to hire graduates from any graduates of Harvard, MIT, or Penn after their presidents testified in front of the House Education Committee.

On Monday, Portnoy doubled down on the pledge.

Stuart Varney: Okay, how about anti-semitism on college campuses? You will not hire anyone from Harvard, UPenn, or MIT until the school’s dean steps down. Has anyone from these schools applied to work with you?

Dave Portnoy: Yeah, well, after I. First of all, we already have Harvard grads, so they’re grandfathered in. But in the Penn dean, President McGill, she stepped down. Yeah, a lot of people reached out, but I think it’s not only me. I think a lot of leaders have to do it. It was disgusting. What those deans and presidents did under oath makes no sense to me. I don’t know how. If you can’t condemn genocide, I don’t care whether we’re talking Jews, Muslims, any group of people, then you don’t deserve to be in a position of power. You got to get out.

Varney: What about free speech? Does that come into this?

Portnoy: Yeah. Listen, is Hitler allowed to say, I want to kill the Jews, I want to kill the Jews, I want to kill the Jews right up till he kills the Jews? I would say no. That’s what they’re saying you can do in this country. There’s a difference between free speech and hate speech. And when you’re endangering people and causing harm, I think you got to put a stop to it. It’s called common sense.

Last week , Portnoy shared his initial thoughts on social media, “This video has made me so irate I need to make sure as many people see it as possible.”