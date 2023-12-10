America Last: Joe Biden Announces Additional $175 Million Security Assistance to Ukraine

On Wednesday, the Biden regime recently announced additional U.S. security assistance for Ukraine.

This latest package, valued at $175 million, is aimed at supporting Ukraine in its ongoing defense against Russian aggression. The assistance includes a variety of military equipment and support, such as air defense munitions, artillery ammunition, and anti-armor missiles.

With limited resources available, the Biden regime has signaled that without further action from Congress, this could be one of the last security assistance packages provided to Ukraine.

According to the press release:

The United States is today announcing a new package of weapons and equipment to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia’s aggression. This package, which uses the limited resources that remain available to help Ukraine, provides up to $175 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns. Capabilities provided in today’s package include air defense munitions, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rockets Systems, artillery ammunition, High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, anti-armor missiles, small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, equipment to protect critical national infrastructure, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation. Until Russia ends this war by stopping its brutal attacks and withdrawing its forces from Ukraine, it is critical for the United States to continue to lead the coalition we have built of more than 50 countries standing strongly with Ukraine.