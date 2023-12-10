America Last: Joe Biden Announces Additional $175 Million Security Assistance to Ukraine

On Wednesday, the Biden regime recently announced additional U.S. security assistance for Ukraine.
This latest package, valued at $175 million, is aimed at supporting Ukraine in its ongoing defense against Russian aggression. The assistance includes a variety of military equipment and support, such as air defense munitions, artillery ammunition, and anti-armor missiles.
With limited resources available, the Biden regime has signaled that without further action from Congress, this could be one of the last security assistance packages provided to Ukraine.
According to the press release:
The United States is today announcing a new package of weapons and equipment to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia’s aggression.
This package, which uses the limited resources that remain available to help Ukraine, provides up to $175 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns. Capabilities provided in today’s package include air defense munitions, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rockets Systems, artillery ammunition, High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, anti-armor missiles, small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, equipment to protect critical national infrastructure, and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.
Until Russia ends this war by stopping its brutal attacks and withdrawing its forces from Ukraine, it is critical for the United States to continue to lead the coalition we have built of more than 50 countries standing strongly with Ukraine.
Unless Congress acts to pass the President’s national security supplemental funding request, this will be one of the last security assistance packages we can provide to Ukraine. Helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression and secure its future advances our national security interests and contributes to global stability around the world, and we need Congress to act immediately.
The U.S. has already directed over $75 billion in various forms of assistance to Ukraine, as reported by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. This support extends beyond military aid, encompassing humanitarian and financial help. Yet, a significant portion of this aid is military-related.
However, the Biden regime’s focus on foreign aid, including a proposed $110 billion for defense assistance to Israel and Ukraine, has raised concerns about neglecting domestic issues. Critics argue that the administration’s overseas focus is at odds with urgent domestic needs.
The House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, have voiced their intention to separate foreign aid discussions, stressing the need for distinct conversations on each foreign policy matter, including support for Israel and backing Ukraine against Russian aggression.
NPR reported:
Senate Republicans voted to prevent the Senate from starting debate on a $110 billion national security finding, including money for Ukraine and Israel, over demands that Democrats include immigration policy measures in the package.
Lawmakers have privately hoped that the public failure will help them reset the troubled negotiations on a broader security bill ahead of a planned break for Christmas and New Years. The White House stepped up warnings in recent days that a failure to pass the funding could have dire consequences for democracy across the globe.
President Biden said on Wednesday that Congress needed to approve funding for Ukraine before it leaves Washington for the holidays or it would strengthen the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin.