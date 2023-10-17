Biden Regime Proposes Hefty $100 Billion Aid Package for Ukraine, Israel, and Allegedly for US Border

Joe Biden is mulling over a supplementary request for a massive $100 billion, earmarked for defense assistance to Israel and Ukraine, along with border security funding in the US, and aid to nations in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan.

The proposal, as reported by Reuters, reveals a concerning deviation from addressing domestic issues, which arguably need immediate attention. Instead, the Biden administration seems keener on projecting power and benevolence overseas.

U.S. President Joe Biden may consider a supplemental request of about $100 billion that would include defense aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, multiple sources familiar with the request told Reuters on Tuesday. Biden has been widely expected to ask Congress to pass a supplemental spending bill within days, as Washington responds to the deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants while looking to continue to support Ukraine as it grapples with a Russian invasion. U.S. Senate leaders had said earlier on Tuesday they expected Biden to send them a request by the end of this week for billions of dollars in assistance for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan and for security at the U.S. border. Two of the sources said the request was for a full year of funding, explaining the large size. A congressional source familiar with the request said Israel had asked for $10 billion, as it responds to an attack on its citizens by the Iran-backed militant group Hamas. Israel already receives $3.8 billion per year from the United States, under a 10-year agreement that began in 2016.

This support for Israel is being cunningly utilized to smuggle in aid for Ukraine—a nation that has yet to win the full trust of House Republicans.

One cannot overlook the burgeoning national debt, which stands at a staggering $28 trillion and counting. Every dollar sent abroad is a dollar not spent on alleviating the numerous issues faced by the average American. From skyrocketing healthcare costs to the looming threat of inflation, the problems at home are plenty and pressing.