Actor Jamie Foxx in First Speech Since Mysterious Hospitalization, Says “I’m Not A Clone” Later Describes Vision of Hell

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx spoke for the first since his mysterious hospitalization placed him inside a hospital and rehabilitation center for several months.

Foxx spoke at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television and delivered an emotional speech about his recent health crisis.

During one part of his speech, Foxx touched on the rumors of him being cloned.

The award-winning actor stated, “I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people saying that I was cloned out there.”

Previously, rumors spread online that Foxx had a clone after his body double was spotted publicly and mistaken for Foxx.

Cameron Diaz films with Jamie Foxx body double as he remains hospitalized https://t.co/trxQD296c9 pic.twitter.com/sTafBX2Clw — Page Six (@PageSix) April 18, 2023

Later in the speech, Foxx described what sounded like a vision in hell.

“I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light! It was hot in that tunnel, so I didn’t know where I was going. Was I going to the right place? I saw the devil.”

WATCH:

Jamie Foxx makes a surprise emotional appearance at the Critics Choice Celebration of Cinema & Television. @iamjamiefoxx #jamiefoxx #criticschoice #cccelebration pic.twitter.com/MzzqruWqRf — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 5, 2023

Not many details have been shared regarding what caused Foxx to be in a near-paralyzed state for many months, but back in May, Foxx’s close friend Mike Tyson slipped up in an interview and revealed Foxx had a stroke.

Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza, who received details from a source close to the Foxx family, said the actor is allegedly suffering from partial paralysis, blindness, and a plethora of other complications after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

READ: