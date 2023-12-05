Actor Jamie Foxx in First Speech Since Mysterious Hospitalization, Says “I’m Not A Clone” Later Describes Vision of Hell

by

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx spoke for the first since his mysterious hospitalization placed him inside a hospital and rehabilitation center for several months.

Foxx spoke at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television and delivered an emotional speech about his recent health crisis.

During one part of his speech, Foxx touched on the rumors of him being cloned.

The award-winning actor stated, “I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people saying that I was cloned out there.”

Previously, rumors spread online that Foxx had a clone after his body double was spotted publicly and mistaken for Foxx.

Later in the speech, Foxx described what sounded like a vision in hell.

“I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light! It was hot in that tunnel, so I didn’t know where I was going. Was I going to the right place? I saw the devil.”

WATCH:

Not many details have been shared regarding what caused Foxx to be in a near-paralyzed state for many months, but back in May, Foxx’s close friend Mike Tyson slipped up in an interview and revealed Foxx had a stroke.

Hollywood journalist A.J. Benza, who received details from a source close to the  Foxx family, said the actor is allegedly suffering from partial paralysis, blindness, and a plethora of other complications after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

READ:

Report: Jamie Foxx Allegedly Paralyzed and Blinded Due to ‘Blood Clot in His Brain’ Following COVID-19 Shot, Veteran Hollywood Journalist Claims (VIDEO)

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.