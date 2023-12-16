AC/DC Announces Drummer Colin Burgess Dies at 77

The original drummer of AC/DC, Colin Burgess, has passed away at 77.

The heavy metal rock band shared the news on social media late Friday night.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess,” the post began.

“He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin.”

The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Burgess joined the band in 1973 with singer Dave Evans, bassist Larry Van Kriedt, and sibling guitarists Angus and Malcolm Young, according to TMZ.

The following year he was fired from the band after being accused of being drunk on stage — a claim which Burgess denied as he claimed his drink was spiked.

He was replaced by Phil Rudd in 1975 but briefly stepped back in the drumming role as Rudd broke his wrist, Page Six reported.

Fans expressed their sadness of Burgess’ passing.

“Very sad news , as I love rock music especially from Australia, and he was a part of a generation of great musicians that kicked off the music industry in Australia, condolences to his family and friends,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “May he soar high, fly free and Rock on!”

AC/DC went on to have massive hits including “Back In Black,” “Highway to Hell” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

They have sold over 200 million albums since their debut.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2003.

“Since 1975, the Australian band have churned out album after album full of scorched-earth, metallic hard rock which has rarely deviated from a template of headbanging-inducing guitar riffs, flashy drums and banshee-yell vocals,” the introduction noted.

The band still performs but with only one original member: Angus Young, Burgess’ replacement Rudd, bassist Cliff Williams, singer Brian Johnson, and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, who is also Young’s nephew, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.