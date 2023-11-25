WOW: Shocking Body Camera Footage Shows Knife Wielding Tennessee Man Charging at Police After Trying to Rob Armored Truck

The Murfreesboro Police Department in Tennessee has released intense bodycam footage of officers neutralizing a knife-wielding man who had tried to rob a deli and an armored truck.

The video shows an officer neutralizing Steven James Murphy, 44, as he aggressively charged toward him during the incident on Tuesday night.

According to the police department, Murphy approached the armored truck driver while he was at an ATM shortly after 9 p.m.

The driver pulled a gun, and Murphy ran to Jason’s Deli in the Oaks Shopping Center and attempted to rob it.

Upon entering the deli, Murphy told the staff, “I’m here for the money.” He then began chasing the employees as they tried to flee.

When police arrived, they commanded Murphy to show his hands — but he refused to comply — and began running at the officer with knives raised in both of his hands.

“Drop it! Drop it now!” the officer is heard saying.

At this point, the officer fired at Murphy several times.

Murphy was transported to a hospital but did not survive.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said, “At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s Involvement.”

Five-year veteran Adam Claiborne, the officer who shot Murphy, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.