WOW: Little Michigan Town Establishes Its Own MILITIA to Safeguard Second Amendment Rights – Vows Not to Enforce Unconstitutional Gun Grabs

A little Michigan town with just over 2,500 people took a bold stand for the Second Amendment earlier this week to protect its citizens against unconstitutional gun grabs.

As The Midwesterner reported, the Holton Township Board of Trustees adopted a resolution Tuesday declaring the township a Second Amendment Sanctuary and an addendum establishing its own township militia.

The Daily Mail reported that the board passed the legislation with four members of the board agreeing with the change, while Treasurer William Halbower was absent from the vote.

Supervisor Alan Jager, Trustee Tammy Jager, Trustee Chris Thompsen, and Clerk Malinda Pego all supported the measure.

The resolution declares the town, which is based in Muskegon County, will not enforce gun control measures which include red-flag laws restricting gun and ammunition possession.

Whereas, the Holton Township Board declares and confirms to express its intent to stand as a Sanctuary Township for Second Amendment rights, and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Michigan, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights.

The Midwesterner notes that legal residents of Holton Township are eligible to join the militia if they have primary residency in the town.

They can make their intentions known in a variety of ways including a social media announcement, telling friends or family members they wish to join, or writing a letter to the Township Militia stating their intent.

There are some restrictions associated stated in addendum. These include:

Candidates must be over the age of 18. Candidates must pass a federal firearms background check. Residents not desiring to be in the militia are not required to join.

Moreover, militia members must provide their own firearms and abide by all federal, executive, county, and state regulations. All weapons also must have been determined legal by federal law since March 27, 2021.

What is particularly intriguing is this bold stance did not happen in a deep red area. Muskegon County is a quintessential swing county almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

Joe Biden won with a final vote of 45,643 (49.37%) vote in 2020 while President Trump had a final tally of 45,133 (48.82%). This is a difference of just 510 votes.

Commissioner Josh Blake, who proposed the resolution, explained that the move was in response to mandatory gun buyback proposals by Democrats and said he hopes it sends a message to these “authoritarian control freaks.”