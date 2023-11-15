WOW! Biden’s Microphone Cut After Making Joke About Press to Communist China’s Xi Jinping (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s microphone was abruptly cut after he made a joke about the press to Communist China’s Xi Jinping.

Biden met with Xi Jinping face-to-face in California on Wednesday for the first time in a year.

Xi Jinping received a rockstar welcome in San Francisco on Wednesday. California Democrats made sure to clean the filthy streets of San Francisco just in time for Xi’s arrival.

Biden hosted a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen were also in attendance at the Filoli Estate.

Joe Biden cracked a joke about the press to Xi Jinping and his microphone was cut.

“Here they come,” Biden said making a gesture before his mic was cut.

