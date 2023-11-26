Woman Charged With Murder After Giving Gun to Her Mother With Dementia, Encouraging Her to Commit Suicide

An Oklahoma woman has been charged with murder after she gave a gun to her mother with dementia, who used it to commit suicide.

Jaye Dee Watts, 44, has been charged with felony murder by a caretaker and kidnapping in the death of her mother, Lynda Watts, 72.

Lynda Watts died on September 10 at her home in Oklahoma City.

68th homicide investigation of this year. pic.twitter.com/2WMhyZrF0F — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) November 21, 2023

The Oklahoma City Police Department said that Jaye Dee Watts “intentionally provided a firearm to the victim, which prompted the victim to take her own life.”

Dillon Quirk with OKC police told local station KOCO that the daughter “suggested that she take her own life, and very sadly, she did.”

Police also obtained Ring camera footage from inside the home. The video showed Jaye Dee berating her mother, calling her a toddler, and telling her to “take your pill or choke on it and die,” according to the report.

After leaving the room, she soon returned with a handgun and showed her mother how to remove it from the holster. She then told her, “Do with it what you will.”

“Jay Dee then came back with a drill, telling her mom she was going to lock her in her bedroom. Moments later, police said Lynda fired two shots and killed herself,” the report says.

The daughter turned herself into police after a warrant was issued. She was later released on $1 million bond.