What Supreme Court Ruling? Joe Biden Emails 800,000 Borrowers About Student Loan Debt Relief to Buy Their Votes Next Year

The Biden regime is not letting the Constitution get in the way of buying off young voters who have soured on him.

Axios reported that Joe Biden sent an email Tuesday afternoon informing more than 800,000 student loan borrowers about student loan debt relief. This means the so-called president has forgiven $127 billion in student loan debt for 3.5 million borrowers so far.

As the Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila previously reported, Biden had unilaterally canceled over $400 billion in student loans, which turns out to be up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers who earn $125,000 a year or less and up to $20,000 for recipients of Pell Grants. His scheme was rejected by the Supreme Court.

According to Axios, here is what the email states:

I hope this relief gives you a little more breathing room. I’ve heard from countless people who have told me that relieving the burden of student loan debt will allow them to support themselves and their families, or move forward with life plans they’ve put on hold. I’m proud that we were able to give borrowers like you the relief you earned. I promise you that as long as I am President, I will never stop fighting for hardworking American families.”

A White House spokesperson said Tuesday following the announcement: “The president is committed to fighting for hardworking American families, making sure we get them a little more breathing room, and allowing them to support themselves and their families.”

Biden’s email also requests that recipients share how the bailout will impact them. He then blames “errors and administrative failures” for the shortcomings of the student loan forgiveness process.

Axios notes the students who received this email were those who were not credited for student loan payments that should have given them forgiveness or people placed into forbearance by loan servicers who violated Department of Education policies. Laila reported back in October that the Department of Education withheld $7.2 million from the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority over billing statement errors that affected 800,000 borrowers.

Suppose this action by Biden is not stopped; what will prevent him from pursuing even more damaging political activities, such as declaring a “climate emergency” to shut down oil and gas drilling across America?