WHAT COULD GO WRONG? Biden Admin Considers Giving Iran Access to Another $10 Billion

Most political pundits, including some on the left, agree that giving Iran access to huge amounts of cash in recent months, was directly linked to the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Now the Biden administration is reportedly considering doubling down on this wrongheaded idea by giving Iran access to billions more.

Aside from the security risks, both national and international, why would we help a country that is bent on our destruction. It makes absolutely no sense.

Townhall reports:

Biden Admin Considering Giving Iran Access to Another $10 Billion The Biden administration — through the State Department specifically — is reportedly considering issuing a waiver to Iran that would allow access to another $10 billion worth of previously frozen cash, this time held in Iraq. This alarming development comes after the Biden administration — in the days before Iran-backed Hamas terrorists launched their October 7 slaughter of Israelis — unfroze billions of dollars for Iran as part of a questionable prisoner swap arrangement. Since that deal was made, Iranian proxies have continued to launch attacks at Israel as well as U.S. troops in the Middle East, wounding dozens of American service members.

More from the Washington Free Beacon:

The Biden administration may approve a sanctions waiver on Tuesday that will allow Iran to access at least $10 billion in previously frozen funds held in Iraq, a closely watched decision that comes just a month after the Tehran-backed terror group Hamas launched an attack on Israel that left 1,200 dead. The waiver would extend the multibillion-dollar sanctions relief first issued in July that expires tomorrow. It allows Iraq to transfer frozen electricity payments into Iranian-owned bank accounts in Europe and Oman. The waiver renewal is driving concerns that the Biden administration is maintaining financial avenues for Tehran as the country’s terrorist proxies foment chaos across the Middle East.

This is insanity.

Biden continues to rearm Iran and is even considering INCREASING the billions to that genocidal regime!https://t.co/ndVlmRWXgS — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 14, 2023

JUST IN: Biden Admin Eyes $10 Billion for Iran — US considers renewing hotly contested sanctions waiver this week, just a month after Tehran-backed Hamas's slaughter of Israelis https://t.co/ksMMjWGWUe — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) November 13, 2023

More than madness, it would be the deliberate funding of terrorism and mass murder. Considering Iran is an enemy of this country, its proxies are attacking our troops, this would be treasonous. "Biden Mulls Approval of Fresh $10 Billion for Iran" https://t.co/WXPnWn3pt6 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 13, 2023

Nothing this administration does makes sense. Nothing.