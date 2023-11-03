“We Will Attack US Bases, They Must Pay the Price” – Eyes on Hezbollah: Hassan Nasrallah Warns Israel of Pending Attacks – Threatens Strikes on US Bases

Hassan Nasrallah, the leaders of Hezbollah in Lebonon, an Iranian proxy army, spoke today to supporters in Beirut, Lebanon.

Nasrallah warned of strikes against US bases in the region saying, “We will attack US bases. They must pay the price.”

There have been at least 24 attacks on US bases in the Middle East since Hamas stormed Israel and massacred 1,400 civilians.

BREAKING: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has started his speech in Beirut. Some quotes so far: "If we want to search for a battle with complete legitimacy, there is no battle like the fight with the Zionists (…) This is the only war that deserves to be faught." pic.twitter.com/uluF6bNnpt — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 3, 2023

Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel, “There will be more actions against Israel on many different fronts and this will become clear in the next few days.”

Nasrallah: İsrail'e karşı birçok farklı cepheden daha fazla eylem yapılacak ve bu önümüzdeki birkaç gün içinde netleşecek. — ⚫Hasan Erel (@hasan1968) November 3, 2023

Nasrallah threatened military attacks on US bases in the region.

#SonDakika SAVAŞA MI GİRİYORLAR? Hizbullah lideri Nasrallah dünyaya duyurdu: "ABD üslerine saldıracağız, bedel ödemeliler!"https://t.co/0CGKWgeyqr — Super Haber (@superhaber) November 3, 2023

America is to blame.

Nasrallah: America is fully responsible for the war in Gaza, and Israel is just the tool. The United States is the one preventing the condemnation of Israel in the UN Security Council, and it is the United States that is preventing a ceasefire in Gaza.” pic.twitter.com/90cdhgGt1L — Daljir Media (@radiodaljir) November 3, 2023

Nasrallah praised the attacks by Iranian proxies on US bases in the region.

Nasrallah: I applaud the efforts in Iraq and Syria to attack US bases and convoys because indeed US is behind the cause of all aggression in our region. — Nancy Ezzeddine (@NancyEzzeddine) November 3, 2023

Nasrallah continued to focus on US crimes.

| NOW: Hezbollah chief Nasrallah says "the United States is fully responsible for the war in Gaza" and the "most important crimes of this century and the last." https://t.co/lbAc8G4CkK — MAHR X (@MessiasAHG) November 3, 2023

There was much anticipation prior to Nasrallah’s speech. The next few days will be important to see how this plays out.