WATCH: Vivek Ramaswamy Flips the Tables on Liberal CNN Host After She Tries to Bait Him into Attacking President Trump for a Remark He Made About the Radical Left, Leaving Her in Stunned Silence

Throughout his presidential campaign, Vivek Ramaswamy has demonstrated exactly how one handles the media jackals running interference for the radical left. He proved his mettle on the matter once more Wednesday night.

Ramaswamy was a guest on leftist “journalist” Abby Phillip’s CNN Newsnight. during their interview, She thought she could successfully bait Ramaswamy into attacking President Trump for a biting comment he made about the radical left last weekend.

In a speech in New Hampshire, Trump unleashed fire on the scum destroying our nation from within and triggered the Uniparty and media in the process.

We will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country. The real threat is not from the radical right. The real threat is from the radical left, and it’s growing every day.

Joe Biden falsely accused Trump of employing Neo-Nazi rhetoric. RINO presidential candidate and failed New jersey governor Chris Christie agreed with Biden and warned that Trump’s remarks could incite violence.

Phillip brought up Christie’s remarks and tried to get a soundbite of Ramaswamy teeing off on Trump. But she got more than she bargained for and was left in stunned silence as Ramaswamy completely turned the tables on her.

WATCH:

WATCH: CNN hack reporter just tried to bait Vivek into turning on Trump Instead, Vivek instantly flipped the script on her leaving her in shocked bewilderment on LIVE TV— PURE FIRE. “You know what’s vermin? What’s running around San Francisco on any given day before Gavin… pic.twitter.com/A2QZT9ZPnu — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 16, 2023

Transcript:

Phillip: That language, they live like vermin, do you believe like your Republican colleague Chris Christie that that is Neo-Nazi rhetoric? Ramaswamy: This is a classic mainstream media move, pick some individual phrase of Donald Trump, focus on literally that word, without interrogating the substance of the issue… Phillip (interrupting): The word was chosen for a reason. (crosstalk) Ramaswamy: He’s describing a series of behaviors. You have Antifa and other related groups that have been burning down cities for the last three years… Phillip: Would you describe them as vermin? Ramaswamy (ignoring her): They’re violating the rule of law. We have an invasion on our southern border, we have millions of people literally crossing the border. Let’s talk about the substance of why we are not in ordinary times. Phillip: Would you use that language yourself? Ramaswamy: The category of vermin or not is not what’s important. I haven’t used that language. If you look at the track record on my campaign trail, I talk about the issues differently but I’m not going play some game of focusing on some word somebody said without ignoring entirely the substance of what we’re actually talking about: a border crisis of historic proportions, economic stagnation we haven’t seen in 50 years, a national identity crisis, and a loss of national pride in the next generation that’s potentially existential for this country. Let’s talk about our dependence on China. Today we’re talking about China’s Xi Jinping. You know what’s vermin? What’s running around San Francisco on any given day before Gavin Newsom cleaned it up on a dime to roll out the red carpet for Xi Jinping. If he could have done it for Xi Jinping, he could have done it on an ordinary day. Yet we’re talking about not the substance of that, but one word Donald Trump said in some speech in Miami. This is what’s wrong with the mainstream media. Trending: CHRIS WRAY GETS CAUGHT! Rep. Higgins Releases PHOTO of the Secret J6 Ghost Buses (Video) Focus on the substance and let’s have an actual policy debate…instead you pick some word Donald Trump said on some day and ask me for comment on it? Give me a break!

Just look at Phillip’s face at the end. She has no answer because Ramaswamy is exactly right.

Ramaswamy will almost certainly not win the Republican nomination for President but he is shaping himself up nicely for the future. This includes a prominent position in the next GOP administration or even getting on Trump’s VP shortlist.