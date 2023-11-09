Vivek Ramaswamy Goes Savage Mode on RNC and NBC — Takes Aim at Ronna McDaniel and Turns the Tables on Debate Moderator (VIDEO)

The third Republican presidential debate was held on Wednesday night in Miami and was aired on far-left media, NBC. The debate focuses on Israel and foreign policy, as well as who could beat Donald Trump.

The debate participants were former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

The debate was moderated by:

Lester Holt: Anchor of NBC Nightly News

Kristen Welker: Moderator of Meet the Press

Hugh Hewitt: Host of The Hugh Hewitt Show on Salem Radio Network

The spotlight shone bright on businessman Vivek Ramaswamy when Lester Holt asked him to explain why he should be the nominee over Donald Trump. Ramaswamy seized the opportunity to express his discontent with the Republican National Committee (RNC) and its chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel. The response was nothing short of explosive.

“I think there’s something deeper going on in the Republican Party here. And I am upset about what happened last night. We’ve become a party of losers,” Ramaswamy said.

What followed was a pointed indictment of Ronna McDaniel’s stewardship of the Republican National Committee. Since assuming her role in 2017, Ramaswamy argued, the GOP had suffered a series of disappointing defeats, culminating in the absence of the much-anticipated ‘red wave’ in the previous election cycle.

“Let’s speak the truth. I mean, since Ronald McDaniel took over as chairwoman of the RNC in 2017, we have lost in 2018, 2020, 2022. No red wave that never came. We got trounced last night in 2023. And I think that we have to have accountability in our party for that matter,” he said.

Ramaswamy challenged McDaniel to resign and concede her position on-stage.

“Ron, if you want to come on stage tonight, you want to look the GOP voters in the eye and tell them you resign, I will turn over my time to you,” Ramaswamy said.

His critique did not end there. Ramaswamy then flipped the script on the debate’s moderators, questioning the decision to have far-left NBC host a Republican debate.

“Frankly, look at the people there cheering for losing in the Republican Party, think about who’s moderating this debate. This should be Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, and Elon Musk. We’d have ten times the viewership asking questions that GOP primary voters actually care about and bringing more people into our party,” said Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy turned his sights onto Kristen Welker, one of the debate’s moderators.

“And we have Kristen Welker here. Do you think the Democrats would actually hire Greg Gutfeld to host a Democratic debate?”

“They wouldn’t do it. And so the fact of the matter is, I mean, Kris, I’m going to use this time because it’s actually about you in the media, and the corrupt media establishment.

“Ask you, the Trump-Russia collusion hoax that you pushed on this network for years, was that real or was that Hillary Clinton made up disinformation?” Ramaswamy asked Kristin to respond.

“This is how we get our country back. We need accountability because this media rigged the 2016 election. They rigged the 2020 election with a Hunter Biden laptop story and they’re going to rig this [upcoming election].

WATCH: