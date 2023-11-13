WATCH: SNL Tackles Republican Debate — Features ‘Trump’ Crashing the Stage and Roasting the Other Candidates

Saturday Night Live tackled last week’s Republican debate during their cold open over the weekend.

The skit featured James Austin Johnson playing former President Donald Trump, crashing the stage and brutally roasting the other candidates.

After crashing the stage, “Trump” asserted, “How adorable they actually think they’ve got a chance. Sad in some ways, but in other ways funny. Can you believe it folks? 91 indictments, four trials. And I’m still the best choice. Now they’re all stuck behind me. And there’s nothing they can do about it, just like in real life. 3%. 8%. 14%. 5%.”

“And how about poor Tim Scott, Huh?” Trump asked. “One percent. Very low. Lower, then, frankly. Milk. Apparently, there’s a milk lower than one percent. People are calling it skim. We’ve never had it. Don’t drink it.”

The character continued, “But we like Skim Scott. We love him. And his girlfriend. Not a lot of chemistry between those to right? They make me and Melania look like Taylor and Travis.”

“And how about Vivek Ramaswamy? We like to say Ramaswamy! But do we like him? He makes it hard, doesn’t he? Folks, this getting checks. A lot of boxes. He’s rich, is rude. He’s got weird hair. He’s a lot like me. Except for one thing that matters a lot to my horrible, horrible base: White! Sad. He’s going nowhere.”

Trump’s character then broke the fourth wall, mocking the actors chosen to play certain candidates.

“Poor Ron De Santis, even SNL doesn’t think he has a chance. If they did it’d be like Paul Rudd or something in there,” Trump said.

The other candidates were played by Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Molly Kearney, Devon Walker, and John Higgins. Kenan Thompson tackled Lester Holt.