WATCH: RAV’s Ben Bergquam Releases New Shocking Video of Massive Invasion Location Discovered in Sasabe, Arizona

Ben Bergquam, host of Law and Border on Real America’s Voice, was down at the border again. This time he was in Sasabe, Arizona, which is a remote area next to the southern border. He is consistently doing what the mainstream media won’t, which is showing us just how bad Biden’s border crisis is.

As Ben was walking along the border wall, you can see countless amounts of illegals sitting against the wall, waiting to turn themselves in. Remote areas like this were also used for cartels to run drugs but are also being used now to bring in illegals.

Ben had gone up to numerous individuals that were waiting and asked them in Spanish where they were planning to go. Some said Mississippi, California, Pennsylvania, Nashville, Maryland and New York, among other locations.

He was offering help when he noticed a girl looked sick. He called for help on a satellite phone to the Border Patrol and asked one of them to translate. It turns out she had not eaten in two days.

Ben put the blame on the humanitarian groups that are showing up at the border to help because they are enabling the cartels. The man wearing the black mask is telling the group of illegals not to talk to Ben.

Ben Bergquam: “This guy is coaching them as we speak, this leftist out here who is aiding and embedding the cartels telling them not to talk to us, saying I’m a Trump supporter.”

In the latter part of the video, you can see the humanitarian worker what appears to be commands to the illegals. Ben had confronted them on that because they were almost acting like law enforcement. Bergquam: “He followed us out here to tell them not to talk to us, not to tell us information.”

Bergquam’s detailed and accurate documenting of the border crisis brings to light just how serious this problem is. We have people inside our nation that are literally facilitating the invasion.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported Ben Bergquam at the Tucson Airport and how illegals are being put on flights to U.S. cities.

It almost looks hopeless seeing the daily destruction of the United States of America. It is also shameful that our mainstream media doesn’t care about the invasion. Thankfully, we have some faithful reporters like Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice who truly care about the border crisis and our great nation.

Ben Bergquam landed in Tucson to continue his work exposing how bad the illegal immigrant crisis is.

“Just landed in Tucson. This whole waiting room right here all the way on all sides, illegals had just come through nonstop guys, nonstop. Joe Biden, Mayorkas, this whole waiting room right here, illegals heading to Dallas and then to every part of the country. Way to go open borders Democrats,” Bergquam said.

