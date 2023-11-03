RAV’s Ben Bergquam Reports on Biden Border Crisis from Tucson Airport: “Every Flight is Full of Illegals!” (VIDEO)

It almost looks hopeless seeing the daily destruction of the United States of America. It is also shameful that our mainstream media doesn’t care about the invasion. Thankfully, we have some faithful reporters like Ben Bergquam of Real America’s Voice who truly care about the border crisis and our great nation.

Ben Bergquam landed in Tucson to continue his work exposing how bad the illegal immigrant crisis is.

“Just landed in Tucson. This whole waiting room right here all the way on all sides, illegals had just come through nonstop guys, nonstop. Joe Biden, Mayorkas, this whole waiting room right here, illegals heading to Dallas and then to every part of the country. Way to go open borders Democrats,” Bergquam said.

This video is evidence that the Biden Regime truly hates and neglects our nation. They already lie to the American public and downplay how bad it is. It’s bad enough that they are letting them walk across the border, but they are being put on airplanes and being distributed across the U.S. Let that sink in.

The Biden Regime is violating the United States Constitution. They are not protecting us from an invasion. Article 4, Section 4 Of the Constitution states: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.”

The Gateway Pundit reported recently about the destruction that open borders is causing in New York City. Ben Bergquam was there showing the cost of housing and dealing with illegal aliens and its impact on New York.

Bergquam was in New York City’s Times Square and was talking about the Row Hotel. “1400 rooms now being used to house illegals. It used to be a hotel for people that were coming in, for tourists that were coming in. Now try and get a room in midtown Manhattan. Can’t do it, or your gonna get it but it’s $500 a night because we are using them to house illegals.”

Ben also showed a bunch of parked scooters that were used and stolen by illegals. “New York is spending $9.8 million a day the contract on this hotel for 6 months is $43 million.” He said the total for 3 years will be $12 billion to house illegals. Overwhelming.

He went into different stores nearby to talk to shop owners who were angry about what was going on. A lot of them were afraid to be on camera for fear of getting attacked. He was filming illegals in the area who didn’t want to be on camera.