WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance to Hold Oversight of the Bureau of Prisons Hearing on J6 Abuse

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance is scheduled to hold a hearing at 10 am ET to examine “oversight of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”

The hearing will feature testimony from Bureau of Prisons Director Collette Peters. Questions relating to the maltreatment and living conditions of politically persecuted January 6 defendants will likely be asked of Peters.

Peters also testified in September before the Senate Judiciary Committee during a similar proceeding in the Senate.

Via Bureau of Prisons:

Via House Judiciary Committee:

Oversight of the Bureau of Prisons

Hearing Date : Tue, 11/07/2023 – 10:00 AM Location : 2141 Rayburn House Office Building The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The hearing, "Oversight of the Bureau of Prisons," will examine the Bureau of Prison's (BOP) operations, management, and staffing challenges. The hearing will also examine the status of programs and legislation enacted in previous Congresses, including President Trump's First Step Act. WITNESS : Colette Peters, Director, Bureau of Prisons