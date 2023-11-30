WATCH: Arrests Made After Violent Pro Hamas Rioters Clash With Police in NYC While Trying to Stop Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting – At Least One Leftist Rioter Seen With Swastika Sign

Another mob of pro-Hamas radicals sprung up in Manhattan and clashed with police during a “Flood Tree Lighting for Gaza” protest at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting event on Wednesday night.

One masked individual is seen carrying a flaming NYPD officer’s hat as he walks away from the violent scene. Another was seen touting a Swastika sign.

New York Post reports,

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters swarmed the streets surrounding Rockefeller Center Wednesday, clashing with NYPD cops and chanting “river to the sea,” long seen as an antisemitic slogan, in an effort to derail the annual tree lighting in support of Gaza. Waving Palestinian flags and signs calling for the “end to genocide,” the ralliers gathered along Sixth Avenue alongside hordes of tourists waiting in line to see the iconic ceremony. Unable to get to the NYC Christmas tree, the enormous crowd instead swarmed around the tree outside the News Corp building, which houses The Post and Fox News, and has already been targeted by pro-Palestinian protesters on at least two occasions.

This comes after a recent mob of leftwing radicals attempted a hostile takeover after rushing the lobby at the headquarters of FOX News in New York City. And this also comes after Within Our Lifetime (WOL), which describes itself as a Palestinian-led community organization, created an anti-semitic ‘target’ map of ‘enemies’ in New York and urged followers to ‘act in their own interest.’ “From Palestine to NYC… Globalize the Intifada,” the poster states while displaying a “Zone of Direct Actions.”

Yet pro-Israel and anti-war conservatives are still labeled “antisemites” or “neo-Nazis.” These innocent Americans are targets of federal agencies like the FBI and even TSA, but not these pro-terror radicals or the known or suspected terrorists flowing through our open borders with Mexico and Canada.

While New Yorkers foot the massive bill, estimated to be $11 billion, to care for an estimated 143,000 migrants who invaded their city, they can’t even celebrate Christmas.

Meanwhile, DHS Secretary Mayorkas and TSA Administrator David Pekoske are flying illegals around America on our dime but targeting innocent Americans who traveled to DC in the same time period as the January 6 protest at the US Capitol. Many conservatives, including journalist James O’Keefe, are being placed on the SSSS list, designated for domestic terrorists.

Rep. Matt Gaetz shared footage of this riot, calling it “The consequences of unchecked immigration, as seen in New York.”

The consequences of unchecked immigration, as seen in New York. pic.twitter.com/JepEkDWLvX — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 30, 2023

USA – Jihadis have a new chant “NYPD, KKK, IDF they’re all the same!” pic.twitter.com/OKFl9zgCef — RonEnglish (@RonEng1ish) November 30, 2023

At least one of these participants was spotted parading a Swastika on one side of their sign and the message “Free Gaza end genocide” on the other.

They hate Christians celebrating Christmas and they hate Jews. When they tell you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/HGPZAgo7AY — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) November 30, 2023

The “protest” later turned violent as the radical leftists started attacking police and pulling down barricades.