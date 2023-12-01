WATCH: Another Awkward Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with Joe Biden

by

Joe Biden was in a rush to get the National Christmas tree lighting ceremony over with on Thursday evening.

High winds toppled the National Christmas Tree outside the White House on Tuesday.

The toppled tree is every American three years into Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency.

The crowd was told to clap for Joe Biden before he arrived on stage.

“30 seconds away, standby… standby applause… and applause, applause, applause!” the announcer said.

Joe Biden shuffled out on stage with Dr. Jill Thursday evening in a huge rush to light the tree and leave.

It’s past his bedtime.

“Hello!” classless Jill Biden shouted as she walked out on stage.

Biden immediately counted down from 5 before shuffling away.

WATCH:

Of course, Joe Biden got lost as he exited stage left:

Last year was also awkward.

Last year Joe Biden ogled a “beautiful lady” at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony – and Dr. Jill wasn’t too happy about her husband’s wandering eye.

The look on Jill’s face said it all.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

