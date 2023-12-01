WATCH: Another Awkward Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with Joe Biden

Joe Biden was in a rush to get the National Christmas tree lighting ceremony over with on Thursday evening.

High winds toppled the National Christmas Tree outside the White House on Tuesday.

The 40-foot-tall National Christmas Tree was toppled near the White House by a strong gust of wind, but National Park Service officials say they're hopeful they will be able to hold the annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday. https://t.co/cByMitoYcc pic.twitter.com/GXVcbMI08w — ABC News (@ABC) November 28, 2023

The toppled tree is every American three years into Joe Biden’s disastrous presidency.

The crowd was told to clap for Joe Biden before he arrived on stage.

“30 seconds away, standby… standby applause… and applause, applause, applause!” the announcer said.

"30 seconds away, standby… standby applause… and applause, applause, applause!" pic.twitter.com/kRsZNJTXll — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 30, 2023

Joe Biden shuffled out on stage with Dr. Jill Thursday evening in a huge rush to light the tree and leave.

It’s past his bedtime.

“Hello!” classless Jill Biden shouted as she walked out on stage.

Biden immediately counted down from 5 before shuffling away.

WATCH:

Joe Biden clearly wants the Christmas tree lighting ceremony to be over. pic.twitter.com/78bvLBYnsd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 30, 2023

Of course, Joe Biden got lost as he exited stage left:

Last year was also awkward.

Last year Joe Biden ogled a “beautiful lady” at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony – and Dr. Jill wasn’t too happy about her husband’s wandering eye.

The look on Jill’s face said it all.