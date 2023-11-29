National Christmas Tree Falls Over Near White House Two Days Before Biden is Set to Light

High winds knocked down the National Christmas Tree outside the White House on Tuesday.

The tree was toppled just two days before Biden was set to light it for the annual Christmas lighting ceremony.

As of right now, the National Park Service is still determining if the tree is still salvageable.

This isn’t the first time this year the National Christmas Tree has faced trouble.

The first Christmas tree that was set up had to be replaced after it developed fungus.

LOOK:

The National Christmas Tree Biden was supposed to light Thursday just got toppled over like a ragdoll by DC wind today: “They’re not even certain if this tree is salvageable at this point!” A dark omen? pic.twitter.com/O7ixOOOifD — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) November 28, 2023

Additional footage:

The 40-foot-tall National Christmas Tree was toppled near the White House by a strong gust of wind, but National Park Service officials say they're hopeful they will be able to hold the annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday. https://t.co/cByMitoYcc pic.twitter.com/GXVcbMI08w — ABC News (@ABC) November 28, 2023

Per WUSA9:

Organizers are scrambling after powerful winds toppled the National Christmas Tree on Tuesday. According to the National Park Service, the tree already had to be replaced once this year after it was discovered the original tree planted for the ceremony developed a fungus. At 2 p.m., NPS says the fully decorated tree fell after a large gust of wind came through the area. WUSA9 is being told the contractor is willing to come back and redecorate, but it is uncertain at this time if the tree is salvageable. However, officials say the show will go on. With just two days away from the ceremony, the lighting is expected to bring entertainers and guests from all over–including WUSA9’s very own Annie Yu and Wisdom Martin.

After the tree was toppled, a crane had to be used to lift it back up.

See here: