VP of Customer Operations of Voting Machine Company that ‘Flipped’ Votes Says “It Was a Human Error Someone From Our Team Programed the Election”

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, several voting machines in multiple districts across Northampton County had to issue emergency paper ballots due to “votes getting flipped and not recording properly” on their voting machines.

Shortly after the error occurred Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure was clearly frustrated about the problems at the polls and told Lehigh Valley News “I’m livid at the election folks and ES&S.”

ES&S (Election Systems & Software) ExpressVoteXL machines were used in Northampton County elections.

Shortly after the machine errors occurred Northhampton County held an emergency press conference and invited Linda Bennett the Senior Vice President of Customer Operations at Election Systems & Software to explain why votes were switched in the retention race between Judge Jack Panella and Judge Victor Stabile for the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

When asked by an attendee of the press conference why the voting machines had errors Bennett responded “It was a human error, based on someone from our team that programmed the election.”

She continued “They made a mistake putting the printed text on the card as opposed to the screen. … Someone from our team inadvertently put the wrong name.”

WATCH:

Per ABC News:

McClure blamed a coding error by voting machine company Election Systems & Software, which he said the county’s elections staff failed to pick up during testing. Omaha, Nebraska-based ES&S acknowledged fault. A company spokesperson, Katina Granger, said the problem was caused by human error, was limited to Northampton County and only affected the judicial retention question. “We deeply regret what has occurred today,” said Linda Bennett, the company’s senior vice president of customer operations. It’s not the first time Northampton County has had problems with the company’s ExpressVoteXL touchscreen system. In 2019, an incorrectly formatted ballot in a judicial race forced election workers to count the vote on paper ballots.

This is why Americans have a growing distrust of the system. It baffles me how Democrats consistently screw up the execution of elections to the peril and misfortune of the voter. Make Elections Safe and Secure AGAIN!!! https://t.co/XhAMS3vLJo — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) November 7, 2023

Watch the entire emergency press conference here: