It’s Happening: Voting Machines Down in Several Districts in Pennsylvania Due to “Votes Getting Flipped”

Election Day got off to a rough start in several districts in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.

Lehigh Valley News has reported several voting machines in multiple districts across Northampton County are down due to “votes getting flipped and not recording properly.”

Voting machines went down in Palmer Township, Bethany Wesleyan Church in Lehigh Township, College Hill Presbyterian Church in Easton, and at the Allen Township Fire Hall.

The voting machines only flipped votes in the retention race between Judge Jack Panella and Judge Victor Stabile for the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

#Breaking: Election Day is off to a rough start in the Lehigh Valley, with major problems at multiple districts across Northampton County. https://t.co/FT2oWoCc0a #ElectionDay2023 — LehighValleyNews.com (@LVNewsdotcom) November 7, 2023

In a press release, the Northampton County Elections Office stated: “It appears that when a voter selects a “Yes” or a “No” for one of the candidates for retention to the Pennsylvania Superior Court, the selection is recorded on the paper ballot and on the machine for the other candidate.”

The statement continued, “The issue is limited to the retention of Superior Court Judges and is only an issue when recording the votes for when a voter selected a “Yes” for one candidate and a “No” for another candidate.”

Read the full press release from the Northampton County Elections Office :

Per Lehigh Valley News:

Election Day got off to a rough start in the Lehigh Valley, with major problems at multiple districts across Northampton County. Voters were filling out paper ballots — seemingly because some machines were not being used due to a flaw with the recording of votes for one race. A statement from the county said the issue affected the votes for retention to the Pennsylvania Superior Court, affecting Judge Jack Panella and Judge Victor P. Stabile. Some of the votes were getting flipped and not recorded properly, according to the county.