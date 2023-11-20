Vivek Ramaswamy Slams RACIST Donna Brazile for Intentionally Mispronouncing His Name (VIDEO)

In a recent episode of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ leftist host Bill Maher accused the twice interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Donna Brazile, of racism.

The allegation came after Brazile repeatedly and intentionally mispronounced the name of 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy during a segment discussing potential dropouts from the Republican primary.

The discussion, which also featured sellout and RINO Adam Kinzinger, focused on predictions about which candidates might withdraw from the race.

Brazile brought up Ramaswamy’s name, mockingly mispronouncing it several times and suggesting that he should “just shut the hell up and go home.” Kinzinger chimed in with a dismissive comment about Ramaswamy.

Maher corrected Brazile on the pronunciation of Ramaswamy’s name. Maher questioned Brazile, asking if she would make similar comments about other ethnics.

Ramaswamy, an Indian-American, has clarified that his first name rhymes with ‘cake’ and is pronounced ‘Vi-vake.’ However, Brazile, appearing on Maher’s show, continued to mock this pronunciation, even after being corrected by Maher, leading to laughter from the audience.

Ramaswamy himself has raised questions about how such behavior would be perceived if the roles were reversed – if a white Republican had made similar comments towards a Democrat of color.

“I wonder what they’d do if a white Republican intentionally mispronounced Donna’s name & then told her to return ‘home,'” Ramaswamy said.

Tricia McLaughlin, Ramaswamy’s communications director and senior adviser, commented to DailyMail.com, labeling the incident as ‘reverse racism.’ McLaughlin criticized the apparent hypocrisy in the political discourse, suggesting that a white Republican would face severe consequences for similar actions, whereas Brazile might receive accolades from her colleagues.

“If that were a white Republican they would be fired and torn to shreds on cable TV… Donna will probably get an ‘atta boy’ from her colleagues. Gross,” said McLaughlin.