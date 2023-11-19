Leftist Bill Maher Confronts RACIST Donna Brazile for Intentionally Mispronouncing Vivek Ramaswamy’s Name (VIDEO)

In a recent episode of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ leftist host Bill Maher accused the twice interim Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Donna Brazile, of racism.

The allegation came after Brazile repeatedly and intentionally mispronounced the name of 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy during a segment discussing potential dropouts from the Republican primary.

The discussion, which also featured sellout and RINO Adam Kinzinger, focused on predictions about which candidates might withdraw from the race.

Kinzinger speculated that Ron DeSantis might be the next to bow out, citing a collapse in his campaign. Brazile added her thoughts, mentioning other Republican figures like North Dakota Governor Ron Burgum and Asa Hutchinson, before turning her attention to Ramaswamy.

Brazile brought up Ramaswamy’s name, mockingly mispronouncing it several times and suggesting that he should “just shut the hell up and go home.” Kinzinger chimed in with a dismissive comment about Ramaswamy.

Maher corrected Brazile on the pronunciation of Ramaswamy’s name. Maher questioned Brazile, asking if she would make similar comments about other ethnics.

Brazile attempted to continue the joke, further mispronouncing Ramaswamy’s name, which led Maher to directly address the issue of racism.

Brazile: I’m Donna. Vivek. Is it Vivek Ramasama? Vivek Ramaswamy? Maher: Vivek Ramaswamy Brazile: Thank you so much. I learned so much when I come on this show. Maher: Vivek Brazile: Vivek… Vivek needs to go home Maher: Look, I agree. I just feel like there’s something wrong with everybody refusing to learn to say his name. I just feel there’s a little racism there. I know we don’t like him, but just say his name, right? I could be wrong. Maybe it’s not. I heard him do a rap and he said it rhymes with cake. This is what the CNN audience needs to know.

WATCH:

You can watch the full video below: