Victor Reacts: STL’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Team Stops For Photo, Van Gets Looted! (VIDEO)

You truly can’t have anything nice in these big Democratic cities.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit,

The Anderson University basketball team stopped at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis City over the weekend to get a team shot near the historic landmark.

Minutes later they went back to their vehicles to find out they had been broken into and their bags, electronics, and uniforms were stolen in the hoist.

They later found their jerseys in a nearby dumpster.

From their GoFundMe page:

On Nov. 10 our team took a trip to St. Louis to play in Webster’s opening weekend tournament. We took our squad to the St. Louis Arch for a team photo. During the thirty minutes we were there our van was broken into and all of our player’s bags were taken. The bags included our team jerseys, shoes, personal items and electronics. Please consider helping us replace our stolen uniforms and items by donating to our program. Our goal is to raise $5000 and anything extra will go towards our mission trip to Costa Rica this summer where we will be serving the local communities there and playing games.

It is a tragedy what has happened to America’s cities. They have become dangerous, run-down cesspools. The direct result of decades of Democratic control.