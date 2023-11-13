ST. LOUIS: NCAA Women’s Basketball Team Stops Near Gateway Arch for Team Photo – Van is Broken Into, Jerseys and Electronics Stolen

The Anderson University basketball team stopped at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis City over the weekend to get a team shot near the historic landmark.
Minutes later they went back to their vehicles to find out they had been broken into and their bags, electronics, and uniforms were stolen in the hoist.
They later found their jerseys in a nearby dumpster.
There was a GoFundMe page set up to help these women pay for their losses.
Thankful for a group who handles adversity by coming together!
Our team is raising money to help replace what was stolen from us this weekend. Please consider donating to our GoFundMe: https://t.co/zXIEFfAAfE
Thankyou for your prayers and support! pic.twitter.com/EIyw0BxTbW
— Anderson University Women's Basketball (@AURavensWBB) November 12, 2023
From their GoFundMe page:
On Nov. 10 our team took a trip to St. Louis to play in Webster’s opening weekend tournament. We took our squad to the St. Louis Arch for a team photo. During the thirty minutes we were there our van was broken into and all of our player’s bags were taken. The bags included our team jerseys, shoes, personal items and electronics.
Please consider helping us replace our stolen uniforms and items by donating to our program. Our goal is to raise $5000 and anything extra will go towards our mission trip to Costa Rica this summer where we will be serving the local communities there and playing games.
WHAS 11 reported:
An NCAA women’s basketball team bus was broken into in downtown St. Louis Friday.
The Anderson University (Indiana) team was heading to the Webster University campus to play in the Webster Tip-Off Classic when they stopped at the Gateway Arch to take a team photo.
That’s when the break-in happened, multiple sources have confirmed. The 17 players and their coaches left the bus for about 20 minutes around 2 p.m. It was parked between the Gateway Arch Riverboats and the Arch.
The Anderson University Ravens were scheduled to play against the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Raiders at 6 p.m., but all the team’s bags were stolen. The thieves also took several electronic devices, personal documents and numerous basketball jerseys.
“When we got back to our vans, one of them had been broken into,” said Jon Gin, the head coach for Anderson University’s women’s basketball program. “A lot of our stuff was missing: gameday jerseys, backpacks with laptops, iPads, and iPods. All that kind of stuff was taken.”
One of the Ravens’ parents found the team jerseys in a nearby dumpster. Some of the players were able to track their stolen devices to Bellefontaine Neighbors, Missouri, but the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department couldn’t find them.
The bus driver’s door lock was tampered with and damaged.
“St. Louis is a fun time,” Gin said. “It’s a great city to be a part of. It just sucks that bad things happen.”