Victor Reacts: Jimmy Fallon Canceled? Mob Targets Fallon for Calling Transgender “Bud” (VIDEO)

No matter how hard you try, you can never keep up with insanity.

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon is under fire from the woke mob for calling a transgender guest on his show “bud.”

The guest was actor Hunter Schafer, a biological male who identifies as a woman. Schafer is in the new Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and was discussing how he has long been a franchise fan. “For Halloween, I was obsessed with how the capitol people were in costume and made my own costume,” Schafer said. “Congratulations, bud,” Fallon said, showing a photo of Schafer as a little boy wearing a homemade Hunger Games costume. “This is really cool, now you’re in Hunger Games — as a capitol person!” The innocent and friendly exchange did not sit well with Schafer’s fans, however. as if i didn’t have reason enough to hate Fallon, he takes this opportunity to show that he doesn’t see Hunter as the beautiful, immaculate queen sitting before him to my cis readers, i hope you don’t see this as an overreaction—bud/buddy is unquestionably male-coded https://t.co/gzrf9cIHCk — TheAverageGirlLovesFall ️‍⚧️ (@thearae60) November 20, 2023 Breitbart News noted that Fallon has previously addressed singer Ariana Grande as “pal” and original star of The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence as both “dude” and “man.”

Will the woke mob ever be satisfied? It seems not. Eventually, reasonable people will no longer go along with the increasingly bizarre demands of the radical left.