Victor Reacts: Jimmy Fallon Canceled? Mob Targets Fallon for Calling Transgender “Bud” (VIDEO)

by

No matter how hard you try, you can never keep up with insanity.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, Jimmy Fallon is being targeted by the woke mob for calling a transgender guest “bud.”

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon is under fire from the woke mob for calling a transgender guest on his show “bud.”
The guest was actor Hunter Schafer, a biological male who identifies as a woman.

Schafer is in the new Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and was discussing how he has long been a franchise fan.

“For Halloween, I was obsessed with how the capitol people were in costume and made my own costume,” Schafer said.

“Congratulations, bud,” Fallon said, showing a photo of Schafer as a little boy wearing a homemade Hunger Games costume. “This is really cool, now you’re in Hunger Games — as a capitol person!”

The innocent and friendly exchange did not sit well with Schafer’s fans, however.

Breitbart News noted that Fallon has previously addressed singer Ariana Grande as “pal” and original star of The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence as both “dude” and “man.”

Will the woke mob ever be satisfied? It seems not. Eventually, reasonable people will no longer go along with the increasingly bizarre demands of the radical left.

 

 

Photo of author
Victor Nieves
Victor Nieves is a unique voice in politics. As an experienced conservative content creator and commentator, he has built an audience of over 400 thousand followers on social media platforms. He is also the host of “The Victor Nieves Show” on the Real Talk Radio Network weekdays from 4-6pm. His content has been viewed by hundreds of millions worldwide and featured on cable news, and radio stations across the country. Victor is also a podcast host, and author of the book "Conservative Prudence".

You can email Victor Nieves here, and read more of Victor Nieves's articles here.

 

