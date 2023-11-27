Jimmy Fallon Targeted By Woke Mob for Calling Transgender Hunger Games Star ‘Bud’

Late-night host Jimmy Fallon is under fire from the woke mob for calling a transgender guest on his show “bud.”

The guest was actor Hunter Schafer, a biological male who identifies as a woman.

Schafer is in the new Hunger Games prequel, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and was discussing how he has long been a franchise fan.

“For Halloween, I was obsessed with how the capitol people were in costume and made my own costume,” Schafer said.

Moment Jimmy Fallon calls a man “bud” which has pissed off the trans community. pic.twitter.com/u3jEv9jwbP — Men Posting F’s (@troonytoons) November 27, 2023

“Congratulations, bud,” Fallon said, showing a photo of Schafer as a little boy wearing a homemade Hunger Games costume. “This is really cool, now you’re in Hunger Games — as a capitol person!”

The innocent and friendly exchange did not sit well with Schafer’s fans, however.

jimmy fallon calling hunter schafer “bud” i am going to [redacted] — Official Lsies (@lsiesOfficial) November 20, 2023

Another person posted on X about the remark, writing, “as if i didn’t have reason enough to hate Fallon, he takes this opportunity to show that he doesn’t see Hunter as the beautiful, immaculate queen sitting before him to my cis readers, i hope you don’t see this as an overreaction—bud/buddy is unquestionably male-coded.”

as if i didn’t have reason enough to hate Fallon, he takes this opportunity to show that he doesn’t see Hunter as the beautiful, immaculate queen sitting before him to my cis readers, i hope you don’t see this as an overreaction—bud/buddy is unquestionably male-coded https://t.co/gzrf9cIHCk — TheAverageGirlLovesFall ️‍⚧️ (@thearae60) November 20, 2023

but the fact is, it is HEAVILY associated as a way to recognize boys and men. i’m glad it doesn’t bother you. that’s fantastic. but the fact is, it bothered me, & i’m certain i’m not alone in that. perhaps it would show a more genuine kinship if Fallon thought more about words pic.twitter.com/pExIGnmJ1G — TheAverageGirlLovesFall ️‍⚧️ (@thearae60) November 21, 2023

Breitbart News noted that Fallon has previously addressed singer Ariana Grande as “pal” and original star of The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence as both “dude” and “man.”