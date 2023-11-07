Victor Reacts: FBI Spotted Recruiting at Pride Event (VIDEO)

The FBI clearly has their priorities straight. When they aren’t arresting their political opponents you can find them recruiting at your local pride event.

As the Gateway Pundit reported,

The FBI received major backlash on social media after they set up a recruitment tent at a LGBTQ Pride event in North Carolina recently.

In a post on X, the FBI’s Charlotte branch posted a photo of FBI agents with pride flags hanging on a recruitment tent in an effort to recruit attendees of the pride event.

In the post, the FBI wrote “Recently, FBI Charlotte participated in a Pride event where the FBI spoke to attendees about career opportunities and the work the Bureau does to protect civil rights.”

This is a deeply unserious Federal Bureau of Investigation.

 

