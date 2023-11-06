FBI Spotted Recruiting at Pride Event in North Carolina

The FBI received major backlash on social media after they set up a recruitment tent at a LGBTQ Pride event in North Carolina recently.

In a post on X, the FBI’s Charlotte branch posted a photo of FBI agents with pride flags hanging on a recruitment tent in an effort to recruit attendees of the pride event.

In the post, the FBI wrote “Recently, FBI Charlotte participated in a Pride event where the FBI spoke to attendees about career opportunities and the work the Bureau does to protect civil rights.”

LOOK:

The FBI is now attending pride events to recruit people to work for them https://t.co/Zji7UhCyw8 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 5, 2023

Many users on social media were infuriated the FBI is spending time recruiting at a Pride event instead of investigating the pro-Palestinian protestors who defaced numerous monuments outside the White House on Saturday evening.

How about arresting some of the terrorists who attacked the White House last night? Handing out pride flags instead of American flags? Disgusting. — George Caracciolo, Jr (@gCaracciolo_jr) November 6, 2023

The FBI’s Charlotte branch has been very vocal in celebrating Pride events in the state of North Carolina.

We thank the #LGBTQ+ members of our #FBI family, law enforcement partner agencies and organizations, and the community for their many contributions to the Bureau and our nation. The FBI serves and welcomes all. #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/sYKUOPe4Gn — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) June 13, 2023

Besides recruiting at Pride Events, the FBI has also been busy arresting Trump supporters for entering the Capitol on January 6th.

The first North Carolina residents arrested with the help of Charlotte’s FBI was Christopher Raphael Spencer and Virginia Spencer a husband and wife who were charged for “Parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol” back in 2021.

The latest person arrested and investigated by the FBI’s Charlotte branch is Brett Alan Rotella who was arrested on August 29, 2023 and charged with “Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, assaulting officers, and several misdemeanor charges, including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.”