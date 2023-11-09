Victor Reacts: Congressional Democrats Urge Joe Biden to Facilitate Entry for Thousands of Palestinian Nationals into the US (VIDEO)

As if we didn’t have enough people pouring across our border, Democratic leaders are now urging Joe Biden to bring in thousands of Palestinian nationals.

As Joe Hoft of the Gateway Pundit reported,

Democratic leaders Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) are reportedly circulating a draft letter pressing the Biden regime to open the floodgates for Palestinian nationals to seek refuge in the United States.

The draft letter, obtained by Daily Caller’s Chief National Correspondent, Henry Rodgers, explicitly calls on the administration to “designate the Palestinian territories for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and/or authorize Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Palestinians present in the United States.”

TPS and DED are programs that offer temporary legal status to nationals from designated countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary conditions that prevent safe return. TPS provides work authorization and protection from deportation to people inside/arriving in the US, while the DED merely protects them from deportation. The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security designates eligible countries for TPS, while the President grants DED.

Once the Biden regime approves this request, it will open the gates for millions of Palestinians to walk freely to the border and enter the US without facing deportation.

Polling in Gaza has found that from 68% to 89% of Palestinians support terror attacks on Israel and Jews.

A poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Public Opinion (PCPO) back in 2014 found that 89% of Palestinians support terror attacks against Israel. That is quite a majority.

Today, the American left is calling on the United States to take in one million Palestinian refugees from Gaza.