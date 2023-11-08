Congressional Democrats Urge Joe Biden to Facilitate Entry for Thousands of Palestinian Nationals into the US

Democratic leaders Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) are reportedly circulating a draft letter pressing the Biden regime to open the floodgates for Palestinian nationals to seek refuge in the United States.

The draft letter, obtained by Daily Caller’s Chief National Correspondent, Henry Rodgers, explicitly calls on the administration to “designate the Palestinian territories for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and/or authorize Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Palestinians present in the United States.”

TPS and DED are programs that offer temporary legal status to nationals from designated countries experiencing armed conflict, natural disasters, or other extraordinary conditions that prevent safe return. TPS provides work authorization and protection from deportation to people inside/arriving in the US, while the DED merely protects them from deportation. The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security designates eligible countries for TPS, while the President grants DED.

Once the Biden regime approves this request, it will open the gates for millions of Palestinians to walk freely to the border and enter the US without facing deportation.

The draft letter highlights that the exact number of Palestinians in the U.S. who would benefit from TPS or DED is not known.

The draft letter read:

We urge your Administration to designate the Palestinian territories for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and/or authorize Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) for Palestinians present in the United States. As you know, TPS and DED offer temporary relief from removal and work authorization for eligible foreign nationals who are unable to return safely to their home countries or part of a country. In light of ongoing armed conflict, Palestinians already in the United States should not be forced to return to the Palestinian territories, consistent with President Biden’s stated commitment to protecting Palestinian civilians. … Given these conditions, it is no surprise that the U.S. Department of State extended a Level 4 Travel Advisory for Gaza due to “terrorism, civil unrest and armed conflict” and a Level 3 Travel Advisory for the West Bank earlier this month for terrorism and civil unrest.” Providing TPS and/or authorizing DED would protect Palestinians in the United States from being forced to return to these clearly dangerous conditions. … U.S. Department of State statistics indicate that 7,241 nonimmigrant visas were issued to individuals holding Palestinian Authority PA) travel documents in 2022, the most recent year for which such data is available. While the number of non-immigrant visas issued cannot provide an exact approximation of the number of Palestinians that would be eligible for TPS or DED, it makes clear that the number of beneficiaries would be small, while the benefit could be lifesaving. TPS or DED would enable Palestinians currently present in the U.S., including students, tourists, and workers, to be protected from a dangerous return to their homeland while affording them the ability to remain safely in the U.S. and to work legally to support themselves and their families. As such, we urge your Administration to designate the Palestinian territories for TPS and/or to authorize DED for Palestinians in the United States without delay.

In response, Representative Mary Miller has voiced strong opposition, stating on social media, “Joe Biden & Congressional Democrats are working on a secret plan to fly hundreds of thousands of Palestinian nationals into the US. NO! The House must block ANY attempt to bring unvetted foreign nationals from regions with high terrorism risks into the US. PUT AMERICA FIRST!”

Nashville Congressman Andy Ogles, alongside Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wisconsin, has introduced the “GAZA Act” to block the entry of Palestinians into the United States. The act aims to cease the issuance of new visas amid the ongoing conflict between the Hamas terrorist group and Israel. As of now, the bill has been introduced and referred to the Committee on the Judiciary.

Polling in Gaza has found that from 68% to 89% of Palestinians support terror attacks on Israel and Jews.

A poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Public Opinion (PCPO) back in 2014 found that 89% of Palestinians support terror attacks against Israel. That is quite a majority.

The poll results are:

(88.9%) support the firing of rockets from Gaza at Israel.

(75.4%) believe that the deterrence of the Palestinian Resistance has increased.

(61.2%) of the Palestinians oppose the deployment of UN-multi-national forces in Gaza Strip.

(54.0%) are satisfied with the performance of Palestine-president “Abu Mazen.”

(64.7%) rated the stances of the UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as “negative.”

(58.1%) are content with the ICRC performance, (71.2 %) with that of the UNRWA.

Another poll in 2021 found that 68% of Palestinians support continued attacks on Israel.

Today, the American left is calling on the United States to take in one million Palestinian refugees from Gaza.