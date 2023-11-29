Vast Majority of US Workers Believe Artificial Intelligence Could Do Their Jobs

Two-thirds of American workers believe that artificial intelligence could do their jobs, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by Spokeo, also found that 74.8 percent of American workers are concerned AI will impact their industry.

Spokeo reports, “Female respondents were slightly less concerned AI would impact their industry negatively compared to male respondents (72.5% compared with 76.6%).”

Concerns varied more by age, with 18-24-year-olds being least concerned about AI’s impact on their industry (66 percent) and those over 65 being most concerned (80.8 percent).

It isn’t all negative, however.

A 78.1 percent majority of workers believe AI could reduce some of the stresses of their jobs. Additionally, 76.7 percent think that AI “will reduce the number of working days in the week for the average American.”

“In early October Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan, made headlines with his prediction that AI will eventually cut down the work week to three and a half days. The majority of Americans seem to agree,” Spokeo reports. “In fact, three quarters of respondents (76.7%) believed that AI could help them work fewer days in the future.”

Respondents believe that the technology, agriculture, and manufacturing industries will benefit most from AI.

“The industries that Americans felt could be most negatively impacted by AI are Financial activities and insurance (41.4%), Professional and business services (40.2%) and Leisure and hospitality (38.4%),” the pollsters report.

In conclusion, Spokeo reported, “Overall, the study suggests that although Americans are wary of the potential consequences of AI technology, with the right training by employers, most people also see the potential benefits that the technology may reap in the workplace – both professionally and for their own personal well-being.”