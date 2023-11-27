UPDATE: Tommy Robinson Released from Prison After He Was Gassed, Cuffed, Detained and Arrested for Attending Rally Against Anti-Semitism – Is Now Banned from London

Tommy Robinson was gassed and arrested on Sunday in London after police surrounded him, gassed him, cuffed him, and dragged him away from a protest against anti-Semitism in London.

Tommy was covering the protest as a journalist.

Admin post: Police have seized Tommy for the crime of journalism and are currently dispersing him for the perceived crime of 'causing alarm and distress' pic.twitter.com/HX7nt9bJcI — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) November 26, 2023

The London police would rather arrest Tommy than confront the thousands of radical Muslims in the city who support the Hamas terrorist group.

NOW – Police arrest Tommy Robinson in London. pic.twitter.com/Sslu9cl3mM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 26, 2023

Tommy Robinson recorded much of the incident live on Twitter-X.

On Monday Tommy Robinson was released from prison.

Tommy thanked all of his supporters and described the conditions of his release.

Tommy Robinson: So everything you’ve seen over the last 3 to 4 weeks – You’ve seen people climb all over monuments, they’re not banned from London. You’ve seen all of these extremists. You’ve seen Hizb ut-Tabir demanding jihad and calling for Muslim armies. None of them are banned. I am not allowed into London. I am now banned from London until the end of January.

This epitomizes the current insanity of British authorities and the globalist left.

Tommy posted this interview on his Twitter-X page.