UPDATE: Tommy Robinson Released from Prison After He Was Gassed, Cuffed, Detained and Arrested for Attending Rally Against Anti-Semitism – Is Now Banned from London

Police arrest Tommy Robinson for attending protest as journalist in London, Nov. 26, ’23.

Tommy Robinson was gassed and arrested on Sunday in London after police surrounded him, gassed him, cuffed him, and dragged him away from a protest against anti-Semitism in London.

Tommy was covering the protest as a journalist.

The London police would rather arrest Tommy than confront the thousands of radical Muslims in the city who support the Hamas terrorist group.

Tommy Robinson recorded much of the incident live on Twitter-X.

On Monday Tommy Robinson was released from prison.

Tommy thanked all of his supporters and described the conditions of his release.

Tommy Robinson: So everything you’ve seen over the last 3 to 4 weeks – You’ve seen people climb all over monuments, they’re not banned from London. You’ve seen all of these extremists. You’ve seen Hizb ut-Tabir demanding jihad and calling for Muslim armies. None of them are banned. I am not allowed into London. I am now banned from London until the end of January.

This epitomizes the current insanity of British authorities and the globalist left.

Tommy posted this interview on his Twitter-X page.

