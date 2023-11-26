THIS IS LONDON: Tommy Robinson Gassed and Arrested at Protest – For Crime of Journalism and “Causing Alarm and Distress”

Police arrest Tommy Robinson for attending protest as journalist in London, Nov. 26, ’23.

Tommy Robinson was gassed and arrested on Sunday in London after police surrounded him, gassed him, cuffed him, and dragged him away from an Anti-Israel protest in London.

Tommy was covering the protest as a journalist.

The London police would rather arrest Tommy than confront the thousands of radical Muslims in the city who support the Hamas terrorist group.

Tommy Robinson recorded much of the incident live on Twitter-X.

Tommy later released video after he was gassed and released.
This is heartbreaking.

