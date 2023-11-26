THIS IS LONDON: Tommy Robinson Gassed and Arrested at Protest – For Crime of Journalism and “Causing Alarm and Distress”

Tommy Robinson was gassed and arrested on Sunday in London after police surrounded him, gassed him, cuffed him, and dragged him away from an Anti-Israel protest in London.

Tommy was covering the protest as a journalist.

Admin post: Police have seized Tommy for the crime of journalism and are currently dispersing him for the perceived crime of 'causing alarm and distress' pic.twitter.com/HX7nt9bJcI — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) November 26, 2023

The London police would rather arrest Tommy than confront the thousands of radical Muslims in the city who support the Hamas terrorist group.

NOW – Police arrest Tommy Robinson in London. pic.twitter.com/Sslu9cl3mM — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 26, 2023

Tommy Robinson recorded much of the incident live on Twitter-X.

Met Police attempting to intimidate me and stop me from reporting on the antisemitism march happening today in London. Absolute disgrace @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/04XbVm0sIP — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) November 26, 2023

Tommy later released video after he was gassed and released.

This is heartbreaking.