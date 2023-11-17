UPDATE: Secret China-Linked Bio-Lab in California Was Holding Deadly Viruses, Including Refrigerators Full of Ebola, COVID, Herpes, HIV and E. Coli and Hundreds of Mice Engineered to Carry COVID Virus (VIDEO)

As Brian Lupo reported back in July – An illegal bio lab was discovered in a believed-to-be vacant building in Reedley, California in Fresno County. City code enforcement stumbled upon the building in December 2022 when they discovered a garden hose running up into the building through a hole in the wall. In March 2023, they obtained a warrant to inspect the property, and in April, the Fresno County Department of Public Health ordered an inspection of the facility.

Investigators inspected the building that contained the lab in July and found a room used to make COVID-19 tests and pregnancy tests. They also found over 35 freezers and refrigeration units that contained “thousands of bodily fluids, serums, tissues, and other medical items.”

According to the Mid Valley Times:

According to a declaration from Humero Prado, Assistant Director of Fresno County Public Health, which was filed in superior court, investigators discovered that one room of the warehouse was used to produce COVID-19 and pregnancy tests. In other rooms, investigators found blood, tissue and other bodily fluid samples. They also found thousands of vials that contained unlabeled fluids. Over 900 mice were located at the facility. Court documents identify Wang Zhaolin as the Prestige representative onsite during the investigation. Zhaolin informed the investigators that “these mice were genetically engineered to catch and carry the COVID-19 virus.” Court documents describe the conditions under which the mice were housed as “inhumane.” From May 2 through May 4, the CDC’s Division of Select Agents and Toxins inspected 850 I Street. Court documents confirm the CDC found potentially infectious agents at the location. These included both bacterial and viral agents, including chlamydia, E. Coli, streptococcus pneumonia, hepatitis B and C, herpes 1 and 5 and rubella. The CDC also found samples of malaria. That phone call launched an investigation that would eventually involve the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the FBI, the State Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC), the State Department of Health, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and FCDPH, and would lead to the discovery of a lab that had been operating illegally in the city since October 2022. For FCDPH Director David Luchini and FCDPH Assistant Director Joe Prado, the amount of biological materials and chemicals – over 800 – found at the lab was a first.

On Friday morning, FOX News gave an update on the mysterious bio-research lab in California.

The lab contained refrigerators full of deadly viruses and genetically engineered mice to transmit the deadly viruses to humans!

And this week the tech billionaires and Biden officials gave Chinese leader Xi Jinping a parade and standing ovation in San Francisco.

William La Jeunesse: The criminal charges don’t begin to capture what really happened inside this vacant warehouse in central California, where an illegal immigrant from China operated an unregulated underground lab. Zhao Shu, who also goes by five aliases, pled not guilty yesterday to lying to federal officials and mislabeling medical products. But here’s the lab when it was raided last year. Dozens of freezers hooked to illegal wiring, vials of blood, jars of urine, and a thousand lab mice in soiled containers. Inspectors found refrigerators FULL OF deadly viruses. COVID, chlamydia, E. Coli, hepatitis, herpes, HIV, malaria, and Ebola. Thousands of recalled medical test kits and around 1000 white lab mice genetically modified to catch and carry COVID for testing purposes. This was a true house of horrors, nestled next to an elementary school, a supermarket, a city hall, and a public water system.

Via FOX News and Midnight Rider.

