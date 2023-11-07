UPDATE: Palestinian Protesters Crossed the Street and Provoked Pro-Israeli Protesters Before Assaulting and Killing Paul Kessler – Suspect Pictured by Local News

Ventura County was the scene of a deadly encounter during a tense standoff between supporters of Israel and Palestine, which resulted in the loss of a 69-year-old man, now identified as Paul Kessler, who was a part of the pro-Israel faction.

The fatal assault occurred at Thousand Oaks on a Sunday afternoon when the pro-Israel and pro-Palestine/Hamas supporters gathered on opposite sides of Westlake Boulevard and Thousand Oaks Boulevard.

According to witnesses, members from the pro-Palestinian group crossed over to the pro-Israel side and began to agitate the group.

As stated by an anonymous witness, Kessler was assaulted by an individual from the counter-protesting group.

Mr. Kessler was involved in a heated altercation that broke out between him and a pro-Palestine/Hamas protester. The protester allegedly struck Mr. Kessler in the head with a megaphone, causing him to fall to the ground with a severe head injury.

A woman holding a “Free Palestine” sign provided aid to Mr. Kessler. “However, minutes later, she can be seen and heard smiling and laughing in a video taken by a source at the scene,” according to local journalist Christina Buttons.

Kessler was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention following the assault. Despite rapid paramedic response and efforts to stabilize him, Kessler could not recover from the severe blunt-force head injury inflicted by the counterprotester. His death has since been declared a homicide, according to ABC7.

Rabbi Moshe Bryski, a figure well-known in the local spiritual community, mourned Kessler’s death, stating, “It never should come to this. I mean, people could state their opinions and things like that, but it should never end up… we have a funeral coming up of someone that simply went to wave an Israeli flag.”

According to Christina Buttons, “Anti-Israel protesters resume chanting as Paul Kessler is taken away in an ambulance. “As a man is being taken away on an ambulance for being knocked unconscious… this is the kind of respect these Palestinian protesters are giving.” — source from the scene of the deadly attack.”

Anti-Israel protesters resume chanting as Paul Kessler is taken away in an ambulance.

A man— identified as the suspect —was circulated by local news outlet ABC7, showing he provided an account of the event to the county deputies.

Christina Button also shared the picture of the alleged suspect.

“This individual is the alleged attacker, according to a source at the scene. In the photo on the right, a police officer takes information and the suspect points to the megaphone that was used to bludgeon Paul Kessler,” she wrote.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, who are now investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, in light of the provocation and eventual attack.

“It is a hate crime. There’s no question about it. If they wouldn’t have come over and started to provoke, tried to provoke us, then this wouldn’t have happened,” a witness told ABC7.

WATCH:

The Sheriff’s department is holding a press conference today about the tragic incident, coinciding with Kessler’s funeral.

