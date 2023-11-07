JUST IN: 65-Year-Old Jewish Man Dead After Pro-Palestine Protestor Hit Him in the Head with Megaphone During Rally (VIDEO)

Tragedy struck Los Angeles on Monday when an elderly Jewish man succumbed to his injuries sustained at a pro-Palestinian protest over the weekend.

According to a report by The Yeshiva World, the victim was involved in an altercation that took place on Westlake Blvd in Ventura County during the demonstration on Sunday.

As reported, the Jewish man was walking near the protest, and an altercation broke out between the unnamed victim and a young protester when suddenly he was hit in the head by the pro-Palestinian protester.

The instrument of assault was allegedly a megaphone, the blow from which caused the man to fall onto the ground, suffering a severe head injury. Eyewitnesses recounted the horrifying scene of seeing the victim fall bleeding to the ground while a woman bearing a sign that read “free Palestine” rushed to provide assistance.

Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, with the victim being transported to a North Los Angeles hospital, Ynet News reported.

Despite efforts by medical professionals, the man passed away on Monday due to the injuries he had sustained, according to local outlet The Acorn.

“The Acorn has confirmed that the 65-year-old Jewish man who was injured in a confrontation with Palestinian protestors at the corner of Westlake and Thousand Oaks boulevards Sunday in T.O. has now died from his wounds,” the outlet reported.

The cause of death was determined to be a brain hemorrhage, according to Ynet News.

The Los Angeles police reported late Monday that a Jewish man died as a result of an Intracerebral hemorrhage caused after a pro-Palestinian protestor hit him in the head in one of the pro-Palestinian rallies held in the U.S. state,” Ynet News reported.

Rabbi Avraham Berkowitz confirmed that the 65-year-old Jewish man is Paul Kessler.

“Paul Kessler a 65 year old Jewish man, who was pro-Israel was beaten to death in Los Angeles by a pro-Palestinian activist with a megaphone. The victim was evacuated to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The LAPD has confirmed this.”

This is a developing story.

