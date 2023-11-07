Update: ‘Coding Error’ in Voting Machines Blamed For Votes Flipping in Pennsylvania

A ‘coding error’ in the voting machines caused the votes to flip in several districts in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.

Voting machines went down in Palmer Township, Bethany Wesleyan Church in Lehigh Township, College Hill Presbyterian Church in Easton, and at the Allen Township Fire Hall on Tuesday.

“Northampton County Elections Office reports an issue with the recording of votes only for the races for retention to the Pennsylvania Superior Court, affecting Judge Jack Panella and Judge Victor P. Stabile,” a press release from the Northampton County Elections Office read.

The Associated Press reported: