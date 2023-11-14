UPDATE: Co-Creator of ‘The Simpsons’ Says Homer WILL Continue to Strangle Bart: ‘Nothing’s Getting Tamed’

Last week it was widely reported that Homer would no longer strangle Bart on ‘The Simpsons’ because “times have changed.”

Now a co-creator of the show has gone on record saying that this is not true and that the stranglings will continue.

He actually said “nothing” is changing.

People reports:

Homer Will Continue to Strangle Bart on The Simpsons, Says Co-Creator: ‘Nothing’s Changing’ (Exclusive) The Simpsons’ patriarch will continue to get aggressive with his son, co-creator and producer James L. Brooks tells PEOPLE. Homer Simpson, who has often strangled son Bart for laughs on Fox’s long-running animated series, seemed to suggest he would change his ways on the episode “McMansion & Wife,” which aired on Oct. 22. Homer (Dan Castellaneta) met his new neighbor Thayer (Hank Azaria), who noted Homer had “quite a grip” when they shook hands. “See, Marge, strangling the boy has paid off,” Homer quipped to his wife Marge (Julie Kavner). “Just kidding. I don’t do that anymore.” Smiling, he added, “Times have changed.” Perhaps not. Asked about that episode, Brooks tells PEOPLE, “Don’t think for a second we’re changing anything.” “Nothing’s getting tamed. Nothing, nothing, nothing,” Brooks continues. “He’ll continue to be strangled—[if] you want to use that awful term for it. He’ll continue to be loved by his father in a specific way.”

Of course, this doesn’t change the fact that the show has lost a bit of its edge. It’s like Saturday Night Live, a show that’s no longer funny but still makes money.

This was the right decision, however.

Maybe they should do a clip show of all the times Homer strangled Bart.