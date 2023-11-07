REPORT: The Simpsons Will No Longer Show Homer Strangling Bart Because ‘Times Have Changed’

The iconic animated TV show ‘The Simpsons’ will no longer show Homer angrily strangling Bart because ‘times have changed.’

The sight gag of Homer throttling Bart has appeared in countless episodes of the long running show, but is apparently no longer politically correct.

Lots of people believe the show has been running for too long and lost its edge long ago.

Breitbart News reports:

‘The Simpsons’ Has Quietly Ended Scenes of Homer Strangling Bart: ‘Times Have Changed’ Fox’s The Simpsons has quietly retired the recurring scene in its hit cartoon, in which Homer Simpson strangles his son Bart, saying, “times have changed.” New episodes of The Simpsons will no longer feature the common scene in which Homer strangles Bart has been retired in an attempt to keep up with modern times, according to a report by Daily Mail As many fans of the show know, the scene is one of the most recurring gags of the sitcom’s three-decade history, transpiring whenever Bart does something wrong. Homer yells “why you little” and wraps his hands around Bart’s neck, resulting in the younger character’s eyes bulging out of his head. But lately, this scene hasn’t been happening in The Simpsons. During season 35’s episode 3, titled, “McMansion & Wife,” a new family joins the Evergreen Terrace. At one point, Homer introduces himself to a character named Thayer, who comments about how firm Homer’s handshake is, saying, “That’s quite a grip.”.

This video is a compilation of strangulation scenes.

People are reacting on Twitter.

Times have changed. It’s not okay to choke your children. It is ok to pump them full of chemical castration pills and start chopping up their genitals if necessary. https://t.co/GQkpBHpQ7s — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 6, 2023

At last, kids are safe from all those impressionable dads blindly copying their idol, Homer Simpson. https://t.co/qpysfBbHnO — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) November 5, 2023

This show should've ended at least 15 years ago. https://t.co/jerFXmptsr — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 6, 2023

Of all the insane stuff put on tv, somehow this is too far? Hahaha https://t.co/mqiMZtEA96 — superkillerscomicsofficial (@realsuprkllrS) November 6, 2023

Maybe it’s time to just retire the series.

