UPDATE: Algerian Migrant behind Thursday Stabbing in Dublin Was Charged with Knife Possession Earlier This Year – But Not Convicted

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.

The perpetrator waas an Algerian immigrant.

#Ireland: Riots have broken out in Dublin’s North Inner City after three young children, a man, and a woman were stabbed by a knife-wielding assailant in the Parnell Square area earlier today. The attack took place as children were lining up to go into a creche for an… pic.twitter.com/DkSCgXxJg8 — POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) November 23, 2023

Irish rioters later set the Holiday Inn Express on fire in Dublin after the Algerian migrant stabbed several innocent children.

The people in Ireland have had enough!

BREAKING: Well-known hotel Rioters set fire to the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, believing it housed illegal immigrants. All of this came after a knife attack that injured several people. Police arrived on the scene#IrelandisFull #IrelandBelongsToTheIrish pic.twitter.com/Rijm0acpWA — EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) November 23, 2023

Now this.

The Algerian perpetrator was reportedly arrested earlier this year for possession of a knife but not convicted.

