UPDATE: Algerian Migrant behind Thursday Stabbing in Dublin Was Charged with Knife Possession Earlier This Year – But Not Convicted

by
Irish rioters set the Holiday Inn Express on fire in Dublin after an alleged Algerian migrant stabbed numerous children near a school earlier today.

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.

The perpetrator waas an Algerian immigrant.

Irish rioters later set the Holiday Inn Express on fire in Dublin after the Algerian migrant stabbed several innocent children.
The people in Ireland have had enough!

Now this.
The Algerian perpetrator was reportedly arrested earlier this year for possession of a knife but not convicted.

The Daily Mail reported:

The chief suspect in the multiple stabbing that left a five-year-old girl fighting for her life was arrested earlier this year for possession of a knife, the Irish Daily Mail has learned.

The man, originally from Algeria, has been living in Ireland for the past two decades. He took Irish citizenship more than a decade ago.

The man, who is in his late 40s, has come to Garda attention several times in the past year.

The latest incident involved possession of a knife, as well as criminal damage to a car in May.

He was taken to court on the charges but did not receive a conviction. The Mail understands he was not convicted due to a mental health report given to the court.

Sources have told this newspaper that the man was living in Dublin City Council hostel accommodation before he went on the rampage off Parnell Square on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect remains in hospital after he was tackled to the ground and subdued by passers-by.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.