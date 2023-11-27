UPDATE: Algerian Migrant behind Thursday Stabbing in Dublin Was Charged with Knife Possession Earlier This Year – But Not Convicted

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.
Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.
The perpetrator waas an Algerian immigrant.
#Ireland: Riots have broken out in Dublin’s North Inner City after three young children, a man, and a woman were stabbed by a knife-wielding assailant in the Parnell Square area earlier today. The attack took place as children were lining up to go into a creche for an… pic.twitter.com/DkSCgXxJg8
Irish rioters later set the Holiday Inn Express on fire in Dublin after the Algerian migrant stabbed several innocent children.
The people in Ireland have had enough!
BREAKING: Well-known hotel Rioters set fire to the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, believing it housed illegal immigrants. All of this came after a knife attack that injured several people. Police arrived on the scene#IrelandisFull #IrelandBelongsToTheIrish pic.twitter.com/Rijm0acpWA
Now this.
The Algerian perpetrator was reportedly arrested earlier this year for possession of a knife but not convicted.
The Daily Mail reported:
The chief suspect in the multiple stabbing that left a five-year-old girl fighting for her life was arrested earlier this year for possession of a knife, the Irish Daily Mail has learned.
The man, originally from Algeria, has been living in Ireland for the past two decades. He took Irish citizenship more than a decade ago.
The man, who is in his late 40s, has come to Garda attention several times in the past year.
The latest incident involved possession of a knife, as well as criminal damage to a car in May.
He was taken to court on the charges but did not receive a conviction. The Mail understands he was not convicted due to a mental health report given to the court.
Sources have told this newspaper that the man was living in Dublin City Council hostel accommodation before he went on the rampage off Parnell Square on Thursday afternoon.
The suspect remains in hospital after he was tackled to the ground and subdued by passers-by.