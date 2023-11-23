UPDATE 2: Irish Rioters Set Holiday Inn Express on Fire in Dublin Where Hundreds of Illegal Migrants Are Reportedly Being Held – After Alleged Algerian Migrant Stabs Numerous Children near School

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.

There are reports that the perpetrator is an Algerian immigrant.

#Ireland: Riots have broken out in Dublin’s North Inner City after three young children, a man, and a woman were stabbed by a knife-wielding assailant in the Parnell Square area earlier today. The attack took place as children were lining up to go into a creche for an… pic.twitter.com/DkSCgXxJg8 — POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) November 23, 2023

The videos from Dublin tonight show hundreds of outraged locals on the street following the stabbing spree.

BREAKING NOW: Irish rioters set the Holiday Inn Express on fire in Dublin tonight after the Algerian migrant stabbed several innocent children.

The people in Ireland have had enough!

BREAKING: Well-known hotel Rioters set fire to the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, believing it housed illegal immigrants. All of this came after a knife attack that injured several people. Police arrived on the scene#IrelandisFull #IrelandBelongsToTheIrish pic.twitter.com/Rijm0acpWA — EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) November 23, 2023

Intense clashes have broken out between Irish locals and riot police in Dublin, Ireland tonight after an assailant, believed to be an Algerian migrant, stabbed 3 children and 2 adults outside a school. @TPointUK pic.twitter.com/asasUa00Np — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 23, 2023

More video.

#Ireland #IrelandBelongsToTheIrish garda car on fire in Dublin City right now during riots pic.twitter.com/OJH6TyQYDG — Eire (@eire188898) November 23, 2023

Still more.