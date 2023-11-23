UPDATE 2: Irish Rioters Set Holiday Inn Express on Fire in Dublin Where Hundreds of Illegal Migrants Are Reportedly Being Held – After Alleged Algerian Migrant Stabs Numerous Children near School

by
Irish rioters set the Holiday Inn Express on fire in Dublin after an alleged Algerian migrant stabbed numerous children near a school earlier today.

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.

Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.

There are reports that the perpetrator is an Algerian immigrant.

The videos from Dublin tonight show hundreds of outraged locals on the street following the stabbing spree.

BREAKING NOW: Irish rioters set the Holiday Inn Express on fire in Dublin tonight after the Algerian migrant stabbed several innocent children.
The people in Ireland have had enough!

More video.

Still more.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

