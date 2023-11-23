UPDATE 2: Irish Rioters Set Holiday Inn Express on Fire in Dublin Where Hundreds of Illegal Migrants Are Reportedly Being Held – After Alleged Algerian Migrant Stabs Numerous Children near School

Five people, including children, were stabbed near a school in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday by a suspect whose identity has not yet been released.
Three children and two adults were taken to a nearby hospital with stab wounds. Their condition is unknown.
There are reports that the perpetrator is an Algerian immigrant.
#Ireland: Riots have broken out in Dublin’s North Inner City after three young children, a man, and a woman were stabbed by a knife-wielding assailant in the Parnell Square area earlier today. The attack took place as children were lining up to go into a creche for an… pic.twitter.com/DkSCgXxJg8
— POPULAR FRONT (@PopularFront_) November 23, 2023
The videos from Dublin tonight show hundreds of outraged locals on the street following the stabbing spree.
BREAKING NOW: Irish rioters set the Holiday Inn Express on fire in Dublin tonight after the Algerian migrant stabbed several innocent children.
The people in Ireland have had enough!
BREAKING: Well-known hotel Rioters set fire to the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, believing it housed illegal immigrants. All of this came after a knife attack that injured several people. Police arrived on the scene#IrelandisFull #IrelandBelongsToTheIrish pic.twitter.com/Rijm0acpWA
— EvoCentral (@evocentralnews) November 23, 2023
Intense clashes have broken out between Irish locals and riot police in Dublin, Ireland tonight after an assailant, believed to be an Algerian migrant, stabbed 3 children and 2 adults outside a school.
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 23, 2023
#Ireland #IrelandBelongsToTheIrish garda car on fire in Dublin City right now during riots pic.twitter.com/OJH6TyQYDG
— Eire (@eire188898) November 23, 2023
BREAKING: Stabbing attack in Dublin, Ireland leaves several children injured. Riots have broken out in the city as residents blame the incident on mass immigration. Police have not yet confirmed the identity or nationality of the knifeman. pic.twitter.com/6GToEJ3OyF
— Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) November 23, 2023