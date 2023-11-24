Unhinged Former CIA Director Michael Hayden Compares Patriotic Americans to Terrorists



The Gateway Pundit has reported on the numerous incidents of former CIA Director Michael Hayden’s unhinged behavior and violent rhetoric against American citizens.

Now, Hayden is comparing patriotic Christian Americans who believe in the Second Amendment to terrorists.

An X post shows a picture of a woman holding an American flag, a bible, and a gun next to a terrorist holding the Koran and a gun.

The post asks, “What’s the difference?”

Hayden responds, “No different at all.”

That’s right. A former General in the United States military and the man who led the CIA thinks Christian grandmothers who love America and embrace a constitutionally given right to bear arms are the same as terrorists who actively seek to murder civilians.

No different at all. https://t.co/ukHfLSxK02 — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) November 22, 2023

Hayden has a long list of violent ideations far more extreme than the good Americans he relentlessly smears.

In 2022, he trolled for the execution of President Trump after the nuclear documents hoax report.

In October, Hayden called for the extermination of Republican pro-life Senator Tommy Tuberville in a post on X.

After being called out on the Tuberville post, he doubled down, “I was surprised to wake up this morning and discover that many MAGAnuts had lost their minds over my suggestion that ‘Coach’ Tuberville not be considered a member of the human race. I stand by that view. I’m wishing you all a nice day even the intransigent Tommy Tuberville.”

In the midst of the COVID pandemic, Hayden said it was a “good idea” to send unvaccinated Trump supporters to Talban-controlled Afghanistan.

Hayden also suggested the men and women of DHS, ICE, and CBP, were equivalent to the Nazi SS.

with a false allegation of remarks in our report on former Army Ranger Alejandro Villanueva, the ONLY Steeler to come out of the locker room on the field for the National Anthem before a game during the height of the virtue signaling kneeling epidemic. In 2019, Hayden even smeared The Gateway Pundit

The Gateway Pundit cheered Alejandro for being the only Steelers player to stand at attention during the National Anthem at the home game in Pittsburgh, which Hayden framed as “getting racial pretty quick.”



Of course, this was a completely inaccurate and irresponsible statement, and lawyers for TGP sent a letter to Mr. Hayden demanding a correction.