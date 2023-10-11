Senator Tommy Tuberville Releases Scathing Letter – Reports Assassination Threat by Former CIA Director Michael Hayden to Capitol Police

“My office has reported this incident to the Capitol Police and I expect that they will once again do an excellent job protecting members of Congress and bringing criminals to justice.”

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) released the following statement regarding General Michael Hayden’s comments that called for violence against Senator Tuberville.

“This morning my office was made aware of a statement made by General Michael Hayden calling for a politically motivated assassination. This statement is disgusting and it is repugnant to everything we believe in as Americans. Given General Hayden’s long career in Washington, he must have known that, by making such a statement, he was committing a serious crime. His own efforts today to reinterpret what he said are only a tacit admission of guilt. If we still have a nonpolitical justice system in this country, then General Hayden will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. My office has reported this incident to the Capitol Police and I expect that they will once again do an excellent job protecting members of Congress and bringing criminals to justice.

“I am not aware of a single Democrat member of Congress who has condemned this reckless statement. This deafening silence tells us everything we need to know about Democrats and their commitment to ‘Our Democracy.’ In fact, Democrats have only continued to attack me by name today. Sadly, General Hayden is just the latest in a long line of Washington Leftists who have engaged in reckless rhetoric against me over the past few months. This must stop and it must stop now.

“General Hayden presided over some of the biggest failures in the history of American intelligence, such as the September 11 attacks and the lack of Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq. Further, General Hayden actively participated in the Russia Hoax and lied about Hunter Biden’s laptop to get Joe Biden elected President.

Both of these lies tore our country apart and did enormous damage to the fabric of our republic. General Hayden is in no position to criticize anyone as his credibility was completely destroyed long ago.

“I am a conservative and a Republican, but above all, I am an American who cares about this country and is deeply concerned for its future. I am not a politician, and when I came to Washington, I did not expect to be popular among the clown show; but I certainty did not expect to be lied about on the Senate floor and threatened by former government officials like Michael Hayden. Anyone who actually cares about our country must go on the record and condemn his reckless statements.”

BACKGROUND :

On Monday, October 9, 2023, General Michael Hayden posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, advocating for Coach Tuberville to be “removed” from “the human race.”

