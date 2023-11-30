HERE WE GO: Mystery Chinese “Pneumonia” Strikes America – High Number of Children Sickened in Two States as Possible Parallels to the COVID-19 Pandemic Emerge

Have Chinese secrecy and lies set in motion yet another global pandemic?

The Daily Mail reported that an “extremely high” number of children in Ohio are being diagnosed with a strain of pneumonia dubbed now dubbed “white lung syndrome.” Ohio is the first state to report an outbreak like the one in China.

Western Massachusetts physicians are also seeing “a whole lot” of this “white lung syndrome.”

Jim Hoft previously reported that an “unexplained” pneumonia-like sickness is reportedly swiftly spreading through schools in China, leading to a surge of hospitalizations of children. What makes this disease unusual is the lack of common respiratory symptoms like coughing. This has baffled medical health professionals and caused them to label this as an “undiagnosed pneumonia.”

Health officials in Warren County said they have recorded 142 cases of “white lung syndrome” since August.

“Not only is this above the county average, it also meets the Ohio Department of Health definition of an outbreak,” the county’s health department said Wednesday.

Children are overwhelmingly bearing the brunt of this nasty illness. The average age of patients is eight, with some as young as three.

Ohio health officials told the Daily Mail that an investigation is “ongoing” but do not believe this is a new disease at the moment but rather a mixture of several common infections all hitting at once.

However, the spread of this “white lung syndrome” raises serious concerns, and possible parallels to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are forming.

This news in Ohio comes as several European nations deal with this infection. Denmark and the Netherlands have been hit with particularly alarming spikes. Please remember that COVID-19 hit Europe before landing on American shores.

“White lung syndrome” has also placed a significant burden on Chinese hospitals, with some reporting up to 7,000 daily admissions. This has caused Chinese government officials to bring back measures popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

The Chinese government is engaging in a cover-up just like they did when another mysterious “pneumonia” began spreading throughout the country four years ago. This turned out to be COVID-19, which has killed almost 7 million people worldwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also requested information about the pathogen responsible for the outbreak. However, Chinese officials have been less than forthright in providing such information, and claim the situation is “under control.” Like four years ago, the WHO seems to have taken China at its word.

Taiwan, which arguably knows more about Chinese deceit than anyone, is taking precautions. As NBC News reported, their health ministry on Thursday urged the elderly, very young and those with poor immunity to avoid travel to China.

This should ring familiar to Gateway Pundit readers because Taiwan was among the first nations to place travel restrictions on individuals coming from China during the COVID-19 pandemic. One would think the global community, especially America, would pay close attention to their actions.

However, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) claims there is “nothing out of the ordinary” nationally. This should not come as a surprise because Gateway Pundit reporting has confirmed the Biden regime is doing absolutely nothing to prepare Americans.